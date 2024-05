FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Up on Gravity Hill

Artist Track Album Label

1. Drahla Under The Glass Angeltape Captured Tracks

2. Drahla Concrete Lily Angeltape Captured Tracks

3. Bodega Dedicated To The Dedicated Our Brand Could Be Yr Life Chrysalis

4. Bodega Tarkovski Our Brand Could Be Yr Life Chrysalis

5. Metz Never Still Again Up On Gravity Hill Sub Pop

6. Metz No Reservation Love Come Crushing Up On Gravity Hill Sub Pop

7. USA Nails The Sun In The Sands Feel Worse One Little Independent

8. USA Nails Feel Worse Feel Worse One Little Independent

9. Fat White Family Work Forgiveness Is Yours Domino

10. Fat White Family Bullet Of Dignity Forgiveness Is Yours Domino

11. The KVB Negative Drive Tremors Invada

12. The KVB Tremors Tremors Invada

13. Mannequin Pussy I Don´t Know You I Got Heaven Epitaph

14. Chanel Beads Police Scanner Your Day Will Come Jagjaguwar

15. Chanel Beads Embarassed Dog Your Day Will Come Jagjaguwar

16. Arab Strap Sociometer Blues I´m Totally Fine With It Don´t Give A Fuck Anymore Rock Action

17. Arab Strap Strawberry Moon I´m Totally Fine With It Don´t Give A Fuck Anymore Rock Action

18. Bibi Club Parc De Beauvoir Feu de Garde Secret City

19. Bibi Club Le Feu Feu de Garde Secret City

20. Corridor Mon Argent Mimi Sub Pop

21. Corridor Camera Mimi Sub Pop