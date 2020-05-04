Musikmagazin 04.05.20 Various Artists 17 Uhr

Yo!

So langsam macht sich die Dauerbelastung der Pandemie bei mir bemerkbar. Es kostet eben doch sehr viel Energie, alles unter einen Hut zu bekommen. Aber ich gebe mein bestes!

Mit dabei sind:

CORC (Hood Polaroids), Mike Flips (DS 22), Sonne Ra & Dramadigs (Str8 Inge Inge), Repete23 & Herr König (Pro Bono), Raz One (Razmatazz), Vanilla (Into the Dream), Beppo (Gigi), Ryler Smith & MZ Boombap (Vers libre), Roccwell (Still lovin Boombap), Bassti (Back to the Low), StoNii (Off Shore), Wilczynski & Zetta (Timberlake Twins), 2ZG (KNTM), Kid Kaba (Single) u.a.

Enjoy

Kefian