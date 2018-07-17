Refugee Women Empowerment Workshop with "Women in Exile"

Thursday, 2.08., 15-18h in the “Rasthaus”, Adlerstr. 12, Grethergelände

As Refugee Women, we are confronted with many problems every day. In this workshop, we create a space for exchange and try to see that our problems are not individual only. We often lack the power, the contacts and information to deal with these problems. And the Lager (camp) accommodation system is supposed to discourage us and to isolate us from the rest of the society. We discuss how to improve our situation and why it is important to organize together. We need to stand up for our rights as women living in this society.

The workshop is faciliatetd by “Women in Exile”, a self organized initiative run by refugee women in Brandenburg (women-in-exile.net)

Please enrole under: saga@rasthaus-freiburg.org . Please mention if you need translation in any language and if you need child care during the time of the workshop.

Empowerment Workshop für geflüchtete Frauen: Von persönlichen Problemen zu politischer Aktion

Donnerstag, 02.08., 15-18h im “Rasthaus”, Adlerstr. 12, Grethergelände Als geflüchtete Frauen sind wir täglich mit vielen Problemen konfrontiert. In diesem Workshop schaffen wir einen Raum, um uns austauschen und zu erkennen, dass diese Probleme nicht nur individuell sind. Uns fehlt oft die Kraft, die Kontakte und Informationen, um mit diesen Problemen umzugehen. Das Unterbringungssystem der Lager soll uns entmutigen und uns vom Rest der Gesellschaft isolieren. Wir diskutieren, wie wir unsere Sitution verbessern können und warum es wichtig ist, das wir uns zusammenschließen und organisieren. Wir müssen für unsere Rechte als Frauen in dieser Gesellschaft aufstehen. Der Workshop wird von “Women in Exile” moderiert, einer selbst organisierten Initiative von geflüchteten Frauen aus Brandenburg. Bitte meldet euch an unter: saga@rasthaus-freiburg.org. Bitte gebt an, ob ihr Übersetzung in eine bestimmte Sprache oder eine Kinderbetreuung für die Workshopzeit braucht.

Atelier d'autonomisation pour les femmes réfugiées: des problèmes personnels à l'action politique

Jeudi, 02.08., 15-18h à “Rasthaus”, Adlerstr. 12, Grethergelände En tant que femmes réfugiés, nous sommes confrontées à de nombreux problèmes chaque jour. Dans cet atelier, nous créons un espace d'échange et essayons de voir que nos problèmes ne sont pas individuels seulement. Nous peignons souvent le pouvoir, les contacts et les informations pour faire face à ces problèmes. Et le système d'hébergement est censé nous décourager et nous isoler du reste de la société. Nous discutons comment améliorer notre situation et pourquoi il est important de s'organiser ensemble. Nous devons défendre nos droits en tant que femmes vivant dans cette société. L'atelier est animé par “Women in Exile”, qui est une initiative des femmes réfugiées de Brandenburg. Veuillez vous inscrire auprès: saga@rasthaus-freiburg.org. Vous pouvez mentionner si vous avez besoin de la traduction à quelle langue ou de la garde d'enfant pendant l'atelier.