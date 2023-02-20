"Still a lot of work to be done"

Dr. Jules Koostachin is a filmmaker, director, actress, producer. "Born in Moose Factory Ontario, and a band member of Attawapiskat First Nation, the Ancestral lands of the MoshKeKo AsKi InNiNeWak, Jules was raised by her Cree speaking grandparents in Moosonee, as well as with her mother in Ottawa, a warrior of the Canadian Residential school system." (The University of British Columbia)

In her movies and documentaries she tells “stories that have meaning” about women who experience violence, about birth ceremonies, the menopause and overencarceration of indigenous people. She founded a company VisJuelles Productions Inc. and recommends her television series AskiBOYZ for a German audience as well. She visited Stuttgart for the Nordamerikafilmfestival in February.

We talk about indigenous filmmaking, cultural apropriation and a way to overcome derogative terms and deal with colonial history.