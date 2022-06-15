WAITING TO EXHALE (LADIES NIGHT!) Part 1

Welcome back to another episode of Voyage to Gandahar! On tonight's show, Sir Reggie reads excerpts from the international bestseller "Waiting to Exhale" by Terry McMillan. Yes, this is the same book (published in 1992) which was adapted into a major motion picture, three years later, starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon! It's the story of four women who lean on each other through the hard times of life. Whether it's money, kids, aging parents, men or work, these ladies stick together no matter what. Together, they are holding their breath, waiting for love, waiting to exhale... Sir also plays music from the movie's multi-platinum soundtrack, written and produced by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. It features original songs performed by Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Faith Evans, Brandy, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin and more! Thank you as always for tuning in!