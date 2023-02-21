FRANTIC FREAKSHOW, 24.02.23, 21-22.30h: North by Northwest

Ein melancholisch eingestellter Kompass weist die Richtung durch neue Alben einer illustren Damenrunde mit schottischer Herrenbegleitung, Ausflügen nach Schweden, Paris und die seit Jahrzehnten mit hoher Besetzungs- und Qualitätskonstanz Alben veröffentlichenden Yo La Tengo sind zurück mit dem großartigen „This Stupid World“.
Magische Wintermusik von Rozi Plain´s Album „Prize“, cineastischer nordischer Avant-Pop-Folk von Complete Mountain Almanac, Tagtraum-Weirdo-Folk von Meg Baird und spontan instrumentierter Brit-Folk von James Yorkston mit Cardigans-Sängerin Nina Persson und dem Second-Hand Orchestra auf dem Album „The Great White Sea Eagle“, ummantelt von einer guten Prise New Wave-Pop von den ebenfalls aus Schottland stammenden Belle & Sebastian und der aus Bristol stammenden Billy Nomates. Motorisch-ätherisch räkeln sich dagegen die neuen Alben der Schweden Death & Vanilla und das aus Paris stammende Quintett En Attendant Ana.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Billy Nomates
|
Balance Is Gone
|
Cacti
|
Invada
|
|
2.
|
Billy Nomates
|
Saboteur Forcefield
|
Cacti
|
Invada
|
|
3.
|
Rozi Plain
|
Complicated
|
Prize
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
4.
|
Rozi Plain
|
Prove Your Good
|
Prize
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
5.
|
Complete Mountain Almanac
|
February
|
S/t
|
Bella Union
|
|
6.
|
Complete Mountain Almanac
|
July
|
S/t
|
Bella Union
|
|
7.
|
Meg Baird
|
Unnamed Drives
|
Furling
|
Drag City
|
|
8.
|
Meg Baird
|
Will You Follow Me Home?
|
Furling
|
Drag City
|
|
9.
|
James Yorkston, Nina Persson & Second Hand Orchestra
|
Peter Paulo Van Der Heyden
|
The Great White Sea Eagle
|
Domino
|
|
10.
|
James Yorkston, Nina Persson & Second Hand Orchestra
|
The Heavy Lyric Police
|
The Great White Sea Eagle
|
Domino
|
|
11.
|
Death And Vanilla
|
Out For Magic
|
Flicker
|
Fire
|
|
12.
|
Death And Vanilla
|
Find Another Illusion
|
Flicker
|
Fire
|
|
13.
|
En Attendant Ana
|
Wonder
|
Principia
|
Trouble In Mind
|
|
14.
|
En Attendant Ana
|
Same Old Story
|
Principia
|
Trouble In Mind
|
|
15.
|
Yo La Tengo
|
Tonight´s Episode
|
This Stupid World
|
Matador
|
|
16.
|
Yo La Tengo
|
Sinatra Drive Breakdown
|
This Stupid World
|
Matador
|
|
17.
|
Belle & Sebastian
|
Juliet Naked
|
Late Developers
|
Matador
|
|
18
|
Belle & Sebastian
|
Do You Follow
|
Late Developers
|
Matador
|
|
19.
|
Gemma Ray And The Death Bell Gang
|
The Point That Tears
|
S/t
|
Bronzerat
|