Frantic Freakshow: FRANTIC FREAKSHOW, 24.02.23, 21-22.30h: North by Northwest

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

yolatengo-this.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
Yo La Tengo - this stupid world-Albumcover

Ein melancholisch eingestellter Kompass weist die Richtung durch neue Alben einer illustren Damenrunde mit schottischer Herrenbegleitung, Ausflügen nach Schweden, Paris und die seit Jahrzehnten mit hoher Besetzungs- und  Qualitätskonstanz Alben veröffentlichenden Yo La Tengo sind zurück mit dem großartigen „This Stupid World“.

Magische Wintermusik von Rozi Plain´s Album „Prize“, cineastischer nordischer Avant-Pop-Folk von Complete Mountain Almanac, Tagtraum-Weirdo-Folk von Meg Baird und spontan instrumentierter Brit-Folk von James Yorkston mit Cardigans-Sängerin Nina Persson und dem Second-Hand Orchestra auf dem Album „The Great White Sea Eagle“, ummantelt von einer guten Prise New Wave-Pop von den ebenfalls aus Schottland stammenden Belle & Sebastian und der aus Bristol stammenden Billy Nomates. Motorisch-ätherisch räkeln sich dagegen die neuen Alben der Schweden Death & Vanilla und das aus Paris stammende Quintett En Attendant Ana.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Billy Nomates

Balance Is Gone

Cacti

Invada

 

2.

Billy Nomates

Saboteur Forcefield

Cacti

Invada

 

3.

Rozi Plain

Complicated

Prize

Memphis Industries

 

4.

Rozi Plain

Prove Your Good

Prize

Memphis Industries

 

5.

Complete Mountain Almanac

February

S/t

Bella Union

 

6.

Complete Mountain Almanac

July

S/t

Bella Union

 

7.

Meg Baird

Unnamed Drives

Furling

Drag City

 

8.

Meg Baird

Will You Follow Me Home?

Furling

Drag City

 

9.

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & Second Hand Orchestra

Peter Paulo Van Der Heyden

The Great White Sea Eagle

Domino

 

10.

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & Second Hand Orchestra

The Heavy Lyric Police

The Great White Sea Eagle

Domino

 

11.

Death And Vanilla

Out For Magic

Flicker

Fire

 

12.

Death And Vanilla

Find Another Illusion

Flicker

Fire

 

13.

En Attendant Ana

Wonder

Principia

Trouble In Mind

 

14.

En Attendant Ana

Same Old Story

Principia

Trouble In Mind

 

15.

Yo La Tengo

Tonight´s Episode

This Stupid World

Matador

 

16.

Yo La Tengo

Sinatra Drive Breakdown

This Stupid World

Matador

 

17.

Belle & Sebastian

Juliet Naked

Late Developers

Matador

 

18

Belle & Sebastian

Do You Follow

Late Developers

Matador

 

19.

Gemma Ray And The Death Bell Gang

The Point That Tears

S/t

Bronzerat

 

 

