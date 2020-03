Mit rein digitaler Lehre wären die Studierenden auf sich allein gestellt

Monday 30.03. 22:30 -00:00

"Opening Up some musical Flowers in the Lockdown"

Today: A Spacy and Strange mix from the Dub Kali archives. Messsage music for these times.Minimal Dubs, Deep and Heavy Dubs, Rocksteady and Funk. 90 minutes of pure vibes selection...

Nuff Dub, Nuff Love!