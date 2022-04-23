SOLID PLEASURE * 22.04.2022 * Playlist *

RADIOHEAD - Meeting In The Aisle - Ok Computer OKNotOK 1997 2017 - DCD - XL bandcamp
THE PLASTIK BEATNIKS & MOOR MOTHER - War Memoir - All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For - flac - Alien Transistor bandcamp
DAKHABRAKHA - Sho Z-Pod Duba - Tiny Desk Concert - mp3 - NPR
LES CLAYPOOL, STEWART COPELAND, EUGENE HÜTZ, SEAN LENNON, SERGEY RYABTSEV & BILLY STRINGS - Zelensky: The Man With The Iron Balls - flac - Casa Gogol
THE ANTI-DICKTATORS - Russian Warship (Go Fuck Yourself!) - flac - The Anti-DicKtators bandcamp
GARY CLAIL - These Things Are Worth Fighting For - Dreamstealers - CD - Perfecto
JOHN S. HALL & KRAMER - The Birds - Real Men - CD - Shimmy Disc
FRANK ZAPPA & JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO - King Kong - The Mothers 1971 - 8CD Box Set - Zappa
THE RESIDENTS - King Kong - A Nickle If Your Dick's This Big - DCD - Cherry Red
FRANK ZAPPA - King Kong (Outro) - The Mothers 1971 - 8CD Box Set - Zappa
FRANK ZAPPA - Shove It Right In - The Mothers 1971 - 8CD Box Set - Zappa
CAMERA - Alar Alar - Prosthuman - CD - Bureau B bandcamp
GRACE JONES - Me! I Disconnect From You - Nightclubbing [Deluxe Edition] - DCD - Universal
THE YOUNG GODS - Did You Miss Me (Dub Spencer & Trance Hill Remix) - Schüüfele / Did You Miss Me - 7" - Echo Beach
MOUSE ON MARS - Gogonal - Niun Niggung - CD - Thrill Jockey bandcamp
KRUDER & DORFMEISTER - Johnson - 1995 - flac - G-Stone bandcamp
MASSIVE ATTACK vs MAD PROFESSOR - Exchange (Mountain Steppers Dub) - Mezzanine [20th Anniversary Ed.] - DCD - Virgin
MADONNA - Paradise (Not For Me) - Music - CD - Maverick
GRACE JONES - Love You To Life Dub - Hurricane Dub - DCD - Wall Of Sound
ROXY MUSIC - The Bogus Man - Viva! - CD - Virgin
INTERNATIONAL MUSIC - Immer Mehr - Ententraum - CD - Staatsakt
TOCOTRONIC - Die Unendlichkeit (Roman
Flügel Club Mix Original) - Die Unendlichkeit Remixe - 12" - Kompakt Exklusiv
SOFA SURFERS ft. MARK STEWART - Home Truths - Encounters - CD - Klein
YELLO - Magneto / Massage - Solid Pleasure - CD - Universal
DIETER MEIER - Schüüfele (Dub Spencer & Trance Hill Remix) - Schüüfele / Did You Miss Me - 7" - Echo Beach
SUN RA ARKESTRA - Nuclear War - Singles - flac - Strut bandcamp
Mehr Infos & Links auf www.solidpleasure.de !