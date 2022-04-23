SOLID PLEASURE * 22.04.2022 * Playlist *

RADIOHEAD - Meeting In The Aisle - Ok Computer OKNotOK 1997 2017 - DCD - XL bandcamp

THE PLASTIK BEATNIKS & MOOR MOTHER - War Memoir - All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For - flac - Alien Transistor bandcamp

DAKHABRAKHA - Sho Z-Pod Duba - Tiny Desk Concert - mp3 - NPR

LES CLAYPOOL, STEWART COPELAND, EUGENE HÜTZ, SEAN LENNON, SERGEY RYABTSEV & BILLY STRINGS - Zelensky: The Man With The Iron Balls - flac - Casa Gogol

THE ANTI-DICKTATORS - Russian Warship (Go Fuck Yourself!) - flac - The Anti-DicKtators bandcamp

GARY CLAIL - These Things Are Worth Fighting For - Dreamstealers - CD - Perfecto

JOHN S. HALL & KRAMER - The Birds - Real Men - CD - Shimmy Disc

FRANK ZAPPA & JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO - King Kong - The Mothers 1971 - 8CD Box Set - Zappa

THE RESIDENTS - King Kong - A Nickle If Your Dick's This Big - DCD - Cherry Red

FRANK ZAPPA - King Kong (Outro) - The Mothers 1971 - 8CD Box Set - Zappa

FRANK ZAPPA - Shove It Right In - The Mothers 1971 - 8CD Box Set - Zappa

CAMERA - Alar Alar - Prosthuman - CD - Bureau B bandcamp

GRACE JONES - Me! I Disconnect From You - Nightclubbing [Deluxe Edition] - DCD - Universal

THE YOUNG GODS - Did You Miss Me (Dub Spencer & Trance Hill Remix) - Schüüfele / Did You Miss Me - 7" - Echo Beach

MOUSE ON MARS - Gogonal - Niun Niggung - CD - Thrill Jockey bandcamp

KRUDER & DORFMEISTER - Johnson - 1995 - flac - G-Stone bandcamp

MASSIVE ATTACK vs MAD PROFESSOR - Exchange (Mountain Steppers Dub) - Mezzanine [20th Anniversary Ed.] - DCD - Virgin

MADONNA - Paradise (Not For Me) - Music - CD - Maverick

GRACE JONES - Love You To Life Dub - Hurricane Dub - DCD - Wall Of Sound

ROXY MUSIC - The Bogus Man - Viva! - CD - Virgin

INTERNATIONAL MUSIC - Immer Mehr - Ententraum - CD - Staatsakt

TOCOTRONIC - Die Unendlichkeit (Roman

Flügel Club Mix Original) - Die Unendlichkeit Remixe - 12" - Kompakt Exklusiv

SOFA SURFERS ft. MARK STEWART - Home Truths - Encounters - CD - Klein

YELLO - Magneto / Massage - Solid Pleasure - CD - Universal

DIETER MEIER - Schüüfele (Dub Spencer & Trance Hill Remix) - Schüüfele / Did You Miss Me - 7" - Echo Beach

SUN RA ARKESTRA - Nuclear War - Singles - flac - Strut bandcamp

