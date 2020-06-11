America on Fire - George Floyd, Racism & Police Brutality: "We've seen this movie over and over again"

800px-Raleigh_Demands_Justice_(2020_May)_(49953939103).jpg

Anthony Crider, Raleigh Demands Justice (2020 May) (49953939103), CC BY 2.0
Raleigh Demands Justice (2020 May)
Lizenz: 
CC Attribution, Non-Commercial, Share Alike
Quelle: 
Anthony Crider (Wikimedie)

 A Carl-Schurz-Haus-panel on the 5th of June 2020. We hear sections from reports by African American citizens. How do they experience police controls?

Panelists are: Esther T. Earbin, Jorrell Rush-Kittle, Patrick Bastien and Reginald Anthony.