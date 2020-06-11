"We've seen this movie over and over again"

A Carl-Schurz-Haus-panel on the 5th of June 2020. We hear sections from reports by African American citizens. How do they experience police controls?
Panelists are: Esther T. Earbin, Jorrell Rush-Kittle, Patrick Bastien and Reginald Anthony.
