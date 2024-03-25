IndieRe#59

Von feministischem Chanson-Punk über antifaschistische Songs, Rap über das Lieblingsgetränk der Grazer:innen und elektronische Variationen - die neue Ausgabe von IndieRE aus Österreich präsentiert euch wieder die Crème de la Crème der österreichischen subkulturellen Musikszene. Alerta Alerta - Radio Helsinki!
From feminist chanson punk to anti-fascist songs, rap about the favourite drink of the residents of Graz, electronic variations – the new issue of IndieRE from Austria brings you the cream of the crop of Austria’s subcultural music scene. Alerta Alerta – Radio Helsinki!
01. ZINN – Stirb, Patriarchat, Stirb!
02. Monsterheart – Drive
03. Ja, Panik – Fascism Is Invisible
04. HASE – Faschoschweine
05. Estragon8020 – Vodka Makava
06. Bad Weed – Who’s Gonna Love Me
07. Скубут – Na kryshe
08. AZE – Sneaky Link
09. Topsy Turvy – Oh So Calm!
10. Atom Womb – lullaby for a lost soul
11. Paul Plut – Wo einmal nichts war
12. Die Buben im Pelz – Alles löst sich auf
Zinn: facebook | instagram
Staatsakt (label): web | youtube | facebook | instagram
Monsterheart: bandcamp | facebook | instagram
Ja, Panik: web | bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Hase: bandcamp
Estragon8020: youtube | instagram
Bad Weed: facebook | instagram
Скубут: bandcamp | soundcloud | youtube | instagram
Aze: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Topsy Turvy: instagram
Atom Womb: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Kenji Araki: bandcamp | soundcloud | facebook | instagram
Idklang: bandcamp | soundcloud | youtube | facebook | instagram
Paul Plut: web | bandcamp | soundcloud | youtube | facebook
Die Buben im Pelz: instagram
Ja, Panik – Fascism Is Invisible (Why Not You?)
Bandcamp: https://japanik.bandcamp.com/album/dont-play-with-the-rich-kids
IG: https://www.instagram.com/diegruppejapanik/
HP: https://diegruppejapanik.com/
Ja, Panik ist eine aus dem Burgenland stammende, mittlerweile in Berlin ansässige österreichische Band, die Ende 2005 gegründet wurde. Viel Spaß mit ihrem neuen Song "Fascism Is Invisible", dem aktuellen Featured Song von Radio Helsinki.