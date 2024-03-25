IndieRe#59

Von feministischem Chanson-Punk über antifaschistische Songs, Rap über das Lieblingsgetränk der Grazer:innen und elektronische Variationen - die neue Ausgabe von IndieRE aus Österreich präsentiert euch wieder die Crème de la Crème der österreichischen subkulturellen Musikszene. Alerta Alerta - Radio Helsinki!

From feminist chanson punk to anti-fascist songs, rap about the favourite drink of the residents of Graz, electronic variations – the new issue of IndieRE from Austria brings you the cream of the crop of Austria’s subcultural music scene. Alerta Alerta – Radio Helsinki!

01. ZINN – Stirb, Patriarchat, Stirb!

02. Monsterheart – Drive

03. Ja, Panik – Fascism Is Invisible

04. HASE – Faschoschweine

05. Estragon8020 – Vodka Makava

06. Bad Weed – Who’s Gonna Love Me

07. Скубут – Na kryshe

08. AZE – Sneaky Link

09. Topsy Turvy – Oh So Calm!

10. Atom Womb – lullaby for a lost soul

11. Paul Plut – Wo einmal nichts war

12. Die Buben im Pelz – Alles löst sich auf

Zinn: facebook | instagram

Staatsakt (label): web | youtube | facebook | instagram

Monsterheart: bandcamp | facebook | instagram

Ja, Panik: web | bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram

Hase: bandcamp

Estragon8020: youtube | instagram

Bad Weed: facebook | instagram

Скубут: bandcamp | soundcloud | youtube | instagram

Aze: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram

Topsy Turvy: instagram

Atom Womb: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram

Kenji Araki: bandcamp | soundcloud | facebook | instagram

Idklang: bandcamp | soundcloud | youtube | facebook | instagram

Paul Plut: web | bandcamp | soundcloud | youtube | facebook

Die Buben im Pelz: instagram

Ja, Panik – Fascism Is Invisible (Why Not You?)

HP: https://diegruppejapanik.com/

Ja, Panik ist eine aus dem Burgenland stammende, mittlerweile in Berlin ansässige österreichische Band, die Ende 2005 gegründet wurde. Viel Spaß mit ihrem neuen Song "Fascism Is Invisible", dem aktuellen Featured Song von Radio Helsinki.