Musikmagazin 04.09.18: Air Waves Radio Show #19

Air Waves Radio Show #19

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.

Die Air Waves Radio Show mit John Ferrari & Designer Jens.

#19 w/

Young Thug x Hidoraah x Dolly
Kwam.e x JONNY5 x Fergy53
Shlohmo x Kevin Gates
AlphaMob x Donatello
DJ YUNG VAMP 13
Captaine Roshi
Father x ABRA
Haiyti x JACE
Stefflon Don
Young Nudy
Mista Meta
CupcakKe
Bbymutha
Caramelo
Ms Banks
AJ Tracey
Aminé
NARU
 

Alle Air Waves Radio Shows auf Mixcloud:

https://www.mixcloud.com/jurijohnferrari

Checkt die Air Waves Spotify Playlist:
 www.spoti.fi/2FLumjE

Air Waves auf Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/airwaves.fr

 

Die nächste Ausgabe läuft am 2. Oktober um 17 Uhr.

