Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 19. Januar 2018, 21-22.30 h

Einige umtriebige Herrschaften sind heute im Orbit der Frantic Freakshow. Da wären z.B. Rauschebärte in überlebenswichtiger Damen-Begleitung wie das kalifornische Moon Duo (, das Alan Vega covert) und den Limiñanas aus dem französischen Perpignan (die wie eine Begegnung von Lou Reed und Serge Gainsbourg klingen).

Dass No Age tatsächlich nur zu zweit sind, hört man dem neuen Album "Snares like a haircut" des infernalischen Duos wiederum nicht an. Ohne Begleitung ist Ty Segall auf seinem neuen Album "Freedom's Goblin" unterwegs, der mit seinen 30 Jahren schon eine Diskographie stehen hat, die andere als Lebenwerk durchgehen lassen würden. Trent Reznor lässt sich nicht reinreden bei einer EP-Trilogie der Nine Inch Nails, gekontert vom autoaggressiven Sound von Odonis Odonis und der Midtempo-Rock-Walze Black Rebel Motorcycle Club aus San Francisco.

Ausserdem unbequem-ungestüme Newcomer zwischen Post-Punk und noisy Indierock wie Shopping, Arrows of Love, Omni, Shame, Jamie Lenman oder Dead Kittens.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

The Limiñanas

Ouverture

Shadow People

Because

 

2.

The Limiñanas

Istanbul is sleepy

Shadow People

Because

 

3.

The Limiñanas

Dimanche

Shadow People

Because

 

4.

Pete International Airport

VHS or Beta Fish

Safer with the Wolves

A Recordings

 

5.

Moon Duo

Jukebox Babe

No Fun/Jukebox Babe-EP

Sacred Bones

 

6.

Odonis Odonis

Nasty Boy

No Pop

Felte

 

7.

Nine Inch Nails

Less Than

Add Violence-EP

Caroline

 

8.

Jamie Lenman

Waterloo Teeth

Devolver

Big Scary Monsters

 

9.

Spinning Coin

Tin

Permo

Domino

 

10.

Shopping

Wild Child

The official body

Fatcat

 

11.

Omni

Southbound Station

Multi-Task

Trouble in Mind

 

12.

Dead Kittens

City Lights

Pet Obituaries

Noisolution

 

13.

Dead Kittens

I don´t ever want to see your ugly fucking face again

Pet Obituaries

Noisolution

 

14.

Arrows of Love

Signal

Product: Your Soundtrack to the impending societal collapse

I´m not from London

 

15.

Shame

Dust on Trial

Songs of Praise

Dead Oceans

 

16.

Ty Segall

Despoiler of Cadaver

Freedom´s Goblin

Drag City

 

17.

Ty Segall

Everyone´s a winner

Freedom´s Goblin

Drag City

 

18.

No Age

Popper

Snares like a haircut

Drag City

 

19.

No Age

Stuck in the Changer

Snares like a haircut

Drag City

 

20.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Spook

Wrong Creatures

Abstract Dragon/PIAS

 

21.

Eera

Living

Reflections of the youth

Ninja Tune

 