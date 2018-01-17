Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 19. Januar 2018, 21-22.30 h

Einige umtriebige Herrschaften sind heute im Orbit der Frantic Freakshow. Da wären z.B. Rauschebärte in überlebenswichtiger Damen-Begleitung wie das kalifornische Moon Duo (, das Alan Vega covert) und den Limiñanas aus dem französischen Perpignan (die wie eine Begegnung von Lou Reed und Serge Gainsbourg klingen).
Dass No Age tatsächlich nur zu zweit sind, hört man dem neuen Album "Snares like a haircut" des infernalischen Duos wiederum nicht an. Ohne Begleitung ist Ty Segall auf seinem neuen Album "Freedom's Goblin" unterwegs, der mit seinen 30 Jahren schon eine Diskographie stehen hat, die andere als Lebenwerk durchgehen lassen würden. Trent Reznor lässt sich nicht reinreden bei einer EP-Trilogie der Nine Inch Nails, gekontert vom autoaggressiven Sound von Odonis Odonis und der Midtempo-Rock-Walze Black Rebel Motorcycle Club aus San Francisco.
Ausserdem unbequem-ungestüme Newcomer zwischen Post-Punk und noisy Indierock wie Shopping, Arrows of Love, Omni, Shame, Jamie Lenman oder Dead Kittens.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
The Limiñanas
|
Ouverture
|
Shadow People
|
Because
|
|
2.
|
The Limiñanas
|
Istanbul is sleepy
|
Shadow People
|
Because
|
|
3.
|
The Limiñanas
|
Dimanche
|
Shadow People
|
Because
|
|
4.
|
Pete International Airport
|
VHS or Beta Fish
|
Safer with the Wolves
|
A Recordings
|
|
5.
|
Moon Duo
|
Jukebox Babe
|
No Fun/Jukebox Babe-EP
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
6.
|
Odonis Odonis
|
Nasty Boy
|
No Pop
|
Felte
|
|
7.
|
Nine Inch Nails
|
Less Than
|
Add Violence-EP
|
Caroline
|
|
8.
|
Jamie Lenman
|
Waterloo Teeth
|
Devolver
|
Big Scary Monsters
|
|
9.
|
Spinning Coin
|
Tin
|
Permo
|
Domino
|
|
10.
|
Shopping
|
Wild Child
|
The official body
|
Fatcat
|
|
11.
|
Omni
|
Southbound Station
|
Multi-Task
|
Trouble in Mind
|
|
12.
|
Dead Kittens
|
City Lights
|
Pet Obituaries
|
Noisolution
|
|
13.
|
Dead Kittens
|
I don´t ever want to see your ugly fucking face again
|
Pet Obituaries
|
Noisolution
|
|
14.
|
Arrows of Love
|
Signal
|
Product: Your Soundtrack to the impending societal collapse
|
I´m not from London
|
|
15.
|
Shame
|
Dust on Trial
|
Songs of Praise
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
16.
|
Ty Segall
|
Despoiler of Cadaver
|
Freedom´s Goblin
|
Drag City
|
|
17.
|
Ty Segall
|
Everyone´s a winner
|
Freedom´s Goblin
|
Drag City
|
|
18.
|
No Age
|
Popper
|
Snares like a haircut
|
Drag City
|
|
19.
|
No Age
|
Stuck in the Changer
|
Snares like a haircut
|
Drag City
|
|
20.
|
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|
Spook
|
Wrong Creatures
|
Abstract Dragon/PIAS
|
|
21.
|
Eera
|
Living
|
Reflections of the youth
|
Ninja Tune
|