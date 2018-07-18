Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 20. Juli 2018, 21-22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 20. Juli 2018, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.

Dänisches Utopia

Post-Revue für die 2018er Ausgabe des legendären dänischen Non-Profit-Festivals Roskilde.

Mit Musik von Interpol, Nine Inch Nails, Blonde Redhead, David Byrne, Kokoko!, Nick Cave & Bad Seeds, Chelsea Wolfe, Fleet Foxes u.a.

 

Playlist:

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

The Buttertones

Pistol Whip

Gravedigging

Innovative Leisure

 

2.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

An Air-Conditioned Man

Hope Downs

Sub Pop

 

3.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Wither with you

Talk Tight

Sub Pop

 

4.

Courtney Barnett

Nameless, faceless

Tell me how you really feel

Marathon Artists

 

5.

Courtney Barnett

City looks pretty

Tell me how you really feel

Marathon Artists

 

6.

Sly & Robbie meet Nils Peter Molvaer feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay

If I gave you my love

Nordub

Okeh/Sony

 

7.

Sly & Robbie meet Nils Peter Molvaer feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay

Norwegian Sword Fish

Nordub

Okeh/Sony

 

8.

Interpol

The Rover

Marauder

Matador

 

9.

Chelsea Wolfe

Static Hum

Hiss Spun

Sargent House

 

10.

Nine Inch Nails

Shit Mirror

Bad Witch

Caroline

 

11.

David Byrne

Everybody´s coming to my house

American Utopia

Nonesuch

 

12.

Fleet Foxes

Ragged Wood

S/t

Bella Union

 

13.

Kokoko!

Tongos´a

 

 

 

14.

Ammar 808

Sidi kommi (feat. Mehdi Nassouli)

Mahgreb United

Gliiterbeat

 

15.

Gorillaz

Clint Eastwood

S/t

EMI

 

16.

Blonde Redhead

23

23

4AD

 

17.

Thee Oh Sees

Dead man´s Gun

A weird Exits

Castleface

 

18.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Stagger Lee

Murder Ballads

Mute

 

19.

Mogwai

Party in the Dark

Every Country´s Sun

Rock Action

 