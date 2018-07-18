Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 20. Juli 2018, 21-22.30 h

Dänisches Utopia
Post-Revue für die 2018er Ausgabe des legendären dänischen Non-Profit-Festivals Roskilde.
Mit Musik von Interpol, Nine Inch Nails, Blonde Redhead, David Byrne, Kokoko!, Nick Cave & Bad Seeds, Chelsea Wolfe, Fleet Foxes u.a.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
The Buttertones
|
Pistol Whip
|
Gravedigging
|
Innovative Leisure
|
|
2.
|
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|
An Air-Conditioned Man
|
Hope Downs
|
Sub Pop
|
|
3.
|
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|
Wither with you
|
Talk Tight
|
Sub Pop
|
|
4.
|
Courtney Barnett
|
Nameless, faceless
|
Tell me how you really feel
|
Marathon Artists
|
|
5.
|
Courtney Barnett
|
City looks pretty
|
Tell me how you really feel
|
Marathon Artists
|
|
6.
|
Sly & Robbie meet Nils Peter Molvaer feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay
|
If I gave you my love
|
Nordub
|
Okeh/Sony
|
|
7.
|
Sly & Robbie meet Nils Peter Molvaer feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay
|
Norwegian Sword Fish
|
Nordub
|
Okeh/Sony
|
|
8.
|
Interpol
|
The Rover
|
Marauder
|
Matador
|
|
9.
|
Chelsea Wolfe
|
Static Hum
|
Hiss Spun
|
Sargent House
|
|
10.
|
Nine Inch Nails
|
Shit Mirror
|
Bad Witch
|
Caroline
|
|
11.
|
David Byrne
|
Everybody´s coming to my house
|
American Utopia
|
Nonesuch
|
|
12.
|
Fleet Foxes
|
Ragged Wood
|
S/t
|
Bella Union
|
|
13.
|
Kokoko!
|
Tongos´a
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Ammar 808
|
Sidi kommi (feat. Mehdi Nassouli)
|
Mahgreb United
|
Gliiterbeat
|
|
15.
|
Gorillaz
|
Clint Eastwood
|
S/t
|
EMI
|
|
16.
|
Blonde Redhead
|
23
|
23
|
4AD
|
|
17.
|
Thee Oh Sees
|
Dead man´s Gun
|
A weird Exits
|
Castleface
|
|
18.
|
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
|
Stagger Lee
|
Murder Ballads
|
Mute
|
|
19.
|
Mogwai
|
Party in the Dark
|
Every Country´s Sun
|
Rock Action
|