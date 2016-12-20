Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 23.12.2016, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 4 Stunden anhörbar.
Here's where the strings come in - Bei früh einsetzender Dunkelheit und frösteligen Outdoor-Temperaturen ist der Zeitpunkt perfekt für eine Welt, in der Streicher und Klavier die Protagonistenrollen übernehmen, flankiert von Electronic, Drones, Field-Recordings oder Marimba. Die Kontexte sind unterschiedlich, reichen von Ehrerbietung für John Cage (Peter Broderick und Murcof & Vanessa Wagner) oder Steve Reich (Thor & Friends) über Kammerpop von Agnes Obel bis zu einem neuen Fantomas-Soundtrack von Amiina. Der Pianist Francesco Tristano trifft auf den Detroit-Techno-Pionier Derrick May, Yann Tiersen widmet der bretonischen Insel Ouessant Solo-Piano-Stücke als Erinnerungspfade und Douglas Dare mäandert zwischen den Realitäten aus electronic Songwriting und Neoklassik auf seinem neuen Album „Aforger“.   Ausserdem die Debütalben zweier junger Homeproduzenten voller musikalischem Freiheitsdrang und mit namhaftem Label als Backbone: D.D. Dumbo für 4AD und Alex Izenberg auf Domino…und ein großer Name fehlen auch nicht: Peter Doherty hat endlich mit dem Hamburger Clouds Hill-Studio-Maestro Johannes Scheerer sein zweites Solo-Album „Hamburg Demonstrations“ fertig gestellt.    

1.

Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie

Armstrong Opening Closing

Salero-O.S.T.

Erased Tapes

 

2.

Agnes Obel

Familiar

Citizen of Glass

PIAS

 

3.

Agnes Obel

Citizen of Glass

Citizen of Glass

PIAS

 

4.

Yann Tiersen

Penn ar Lann

Eusa

Mute

 

5.

Francesco Tristano feat. Derrick May

In Da Minor

Surface Tension

Transmat

 

6.

Douglas Dare

New York

Aforger

Erased Tapes

 

7.

Mica Levi & Oliver Coates

Barok Man

Remain Calm

Slip

 

8.

Amiina

Fantomas

Fantomas

Morr

 

9.

Amiina

Entrepots de Bercy

Fantomas

Morr

 

10.

Thor & Friends

12 Ate

S/t

LM Duplication

 

11.

Peter Broderick

Conspiraling

Partners

Erased Tapes

 

12.

Murcof & Vanessa Wagner

In a Landscape

Statea

Infiné

 

13.

Peter Doherty

I don´t love anyone (but you´re not just anyone)

Hamburg Demonstrations

Clouds Hill/BMG Rights

 

14.

Peter Doherty

Hell to pay at gates to heaven

Hamburg Demonstrations

Clouds Hill/BMG Rights

 

15.

Last Shadow Puppets

Totally Wired

Dream Synopsis EP

Domino

 

16.

D.D. Dumbo

Satan

Utopia Defeated

4AD

 

17.

Alex Izenberg

To Move on

Harlequin

Domino

 

18.

Der Mann

Weihnachten bei den Kubitscheks

Santo Klaus

Staatsakt

 

19.

David Bazan

Wish my Kids were here

Dark Sacred Night

Suicide Squeeze

 

 