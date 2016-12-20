Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 23.12.2016, 21-22.30 h

|
1.
|
Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie
|
Armstrong Opening Closing
|
Salero-O.S.T.
|
Erased Tapes
|
|
2.
|
Agnes Obel
|
Familiar
|
Citizen of Glass
|
PIAS
|
|
3.
|
Agnes Obel
|
Citizen of Glass
|
Citizen of Glass
|
PIAS
|
|
4.
|
Yann Tiersen
|
Penn ar Lann
|
Eusa
|
Mute
|
|
5.
|
Francesco Tristano feat. Derrick May
|
In Da Minor
|
Surface Tension
|
Transmat
|
|
6.
|
Douglas Dare
|
New York
|
Aforger
|
Erased Tapes
|
|
7.
|
Mica Levi & Oliver Coates
|
Barok Man
|
Remain Calm
|
Slip
|
|
8.
|
Amiina
|
Fantomas
|
Fantomas
|
Morr
|
|
9.
|
Amiina
|
Entrepots de Bercy
|
Fantomas
|
Morr
|
|
10.
|
Thor & Friends
|
12 Ate
|
S/t
|
LM Duplication
|
|
11.
|
Peter Broderick
|
Conspiraling
|
Partners
|
Erased Tapes
|
|
12.
|
Murcof & Vanessa Wagner
|
In a Landscape
|
Statea
|
Infiné
|
|
13.
|
Peter Doherty
|
I don´t love anyone (but you´re not just anyone)
|
Hamburg Demonstrations
|
Clouds Hill/BMG Rights
|
|
14.
|
Peter Doherty
|
Hell to pay at gates to heaven
|
Hamburg Demonstrations
|
Clouds Hill/BMG Rights
|
|
15.
|
Last Shadow Puppets
|
Totally Wired
|
Dream Synopsis EP
|
Domino
|
|
16.
|
D.D. Dumbo
|
Satan
|
Utopia Defeated
|
4AD
|
|
17.
|
Alex Izenberg
|
To Move on
|
Harlequin
|
Domino
|
|
18.
|
Der Mann
|
Weihnachten bei den Kubitscheks
|
Santo Klaus
|
Staatsakt
|
|
19.
|
David Bazan
|
Wish my Kids were here
|
Dark Sacred Night
|
Suicide Squeeze
|