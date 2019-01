Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 4. Januar 2019, 21-22.30 h

Artist Track Album Label

1. Trentemøller Transformer Man Harbour Boat Trips vol. 02 - Copenhagen Hfn

2. A Place to bury Strangers Never coming back (Trentemøller-Remix) Harbour Boat Trips vol. 02 - Copenhagen Hfn

3. Ex:Re Romance S/t 4AD

4. Ex:Re Where the time went S/t 4AD

5. Lambert & Dekker The Tug We Share Phenomena BMG

6. Rue Royale Signs are all gone In Parallel Sinnbus

7. Marissa Nadler Said goodbye to that car For my crimes Bella Union

8. Phosphorescent There from here C´est la vie Dead Oceans

9. Jessica Moss Fractals (Truth 1) Entanglement Constellation

10. Kelly Moran Helix Ultraviolet Warp

11. System Open Plus Morr