FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Licht am Ende des elektronischen Tunnels

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 1 Stunde anhörbar.

solyst-spring.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)

Elektronisch durchleuchtete Freakshow mit Musik neuer Alben von Son Lux, Mano Le Tough, Gus Gus, John Grant, Koreless, Solyst, Darkside und Chet Faker.

 

Playlist:

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

John Grant

Boy From Michigan

Boy From Michigan

Bella Union

 

2.

Gus Gus

Love Is Alone Feat. John Grant

Mobile Home

Kompakt

 

3.

Son Lux

Plans We Made

Tomorrows

City Slang

 

4.

Son Lux

A Different Kind Of Love

Tomorrows

City Slang

 

5.

Ian Chang

Audacious Feat. Kazu

Belonging

City Slang

 

6.

Chet Faker

Get High

Hotel Surrender

BMG

 

7.

Mano Le Tough

Aye Aye Mi Mi

At The Moment

Pampa

 

8.

Mano Le Tough

No Road Without A Turn

At The Moment

Pampa

 

9.

Solyst

Thief

Spring

Bureau B

 

10.

Koreless

Black Rainbow

Agor

Young Turks/XL

 

11.

Koreless

Joy Squad

Agor

Young Turks/XL

 

12.

Soulwax Feat. Chloé Sevigny

Heaven Scent

Deewee -Founations

Deewee

 

13.

Charlotte Adigery

Bear With Me And I´ll Stand Bare Before You

Deewee -Founations

Deewee

 

14.

Darkside

The Limit

Spiral

Matador

 

15.

Darkside

Lawmaker

Spiral

Matador

 

16.

Nicolas Jaar

Gocce

Cenizas

Other People

 

17.

Nicolas Jaar

Mud

Cenizas

Other People

 