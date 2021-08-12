FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Licht am Ende des elektronischen Tunnels

Elektronisch durchleuchtete Freakshow mit Musik neuer Alben von Son Lux, Mano Le Tough, Gus Gus, John Grant, Koreless, Solyst, Darkside und Chet Faker.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
John Grant
|
Boy From Michigan
|
Boy From Michigan
|
Bella Union
|
|
2.
|
Gus Gus
|
Love Is Alone Feat. John Grant
|
Mobile Home
|
Kompakt
|
|
3.
|
Son Lux
|
Plans We Made
|
Tomorrows
|
City Slang
|
|
4.
|
Son Lux
|
A Different Kind Of Love
|
Tomorrows
|
City Slang
|
|
5.
|
Ian Chang
|
Audacious Feat. Kazu
|
Belonging
|
City Slang
|
|
6.
|
Chet Faker
|
Get High
|
Hotel Surrender
|
BMG
|
|
7.
|
Mano Le Tough
|
Aye Aye Mi Mi
|
At The Moment
|
Pampa
|
|
8.
|
Mano Le Tough
|
No Road Without A Turn
|
At The Moment
|
Pampa
|
|
9.
|
Solyst
|
Thief
|
Spring
|
Bureau B
|
|
10.
|
Koreless
|
Black Rainbow
|
Agor
|
Young Turks/XL
|
|
11.
|
Koreless
|
Joy Squad
|
Agor
|
Young Turks/XL
|
|
12.
|
Soulwax Feat. Chloé Sevigny
|
Heaven Scent
|
Deewee -Founations
|
Deewee
|
|
13.
|
Charlotte Adigery
|
Bear With Me And I´ll Stand Bare Before You
|
Deewee -Founations
|
Deewee
|
|
14.
|
Darkside
|
The Limit
|
Spiral
|
Matador
|
|
15.
|
Darkside
|
Lawmaker
|
Spiral
|
Matador
|
|
16.
|
Nicolas Jaar
|
Gocce
|
Cenizas
|
Other People
|
|
17.
|
Nicolas Jaar
|
Mud
|
Cenizas
|
Other People
|