FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Postindustrial Hometown Blues

Im Spannungfeld von Sleaford Mods, Algiers und The Fall ist das aus der Arbeiterstadt Birmingham stammende Duo Big Special auf seinem Debutalbum „Postindustrial Hometown Blues“ unterwegs.

Shoegaze und Dream-Pop sind die Eckpunkte für DIIV aus New York auf „Frog in Boiling Water“ und Torrey aus der Bay Area.

Positive Power besitzt der Sound der aus dem australischen Brisbane stammenden Girl and Girl, die an die ebenfalls aus down under stammenden Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever erinnern.

Dazu Trance-induzierender Industrial-Electro-Rock von J.R.C.G.,  Art-Punk mit Crack Cloud und die Fahne der 00er Jahre wird mehrstimmig geschwenkt auf dem neuen Album "All Hell" der Waliser von Los Campesinos!

 

Playlist:

1.

Girl And Girl

Intro

Call A Doctor

Sub Pop

2.

Girl And Girl

Call A Doctor

Call A Doctor

Sub Pop

3.

Girl And Girl

Mother

Call A Doctor

Sub Pop

4.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

An Air Conditioned Man

Hope Downs

Sub Pop

5.

Bar Italia

The Only Conscious Being In The World

The Twits-EP

Matador

6.

Big Special

Desperate Breakfast

Post Industrial Hometown Blues

So Recordings

7.

Big Special

This Here Ain´t Water

Post Industrial Hometown Blues

So Recordings

8.

DIIV

Raining On Your Pillow

Frog In Boiling Water

Concord

9.

DIIV

In Amber

Frog In Boiling Water

Concord

10.

Torrey

No Matter How

S/t

Slumberland

11.

Torrey

Really Am

S/t

Slumberland

12.

J.R.C.G

34

Grim Iconic (Sadistisc Mantra)

Sub Pop

13.

J.R.C.G

Dogear

Grim Iconic (Sadistisc Mantra)

Sub Pop

14.

Faber

Du Kriegst Mich Nicht Zurück

Addio

Vertigo

15.

Das Aus De Jugend

Eat The Rich

 

 

16.

Crack Cloud

I am (I Was)

Red Mile

Jagjaguwar

17.

Crack Cloud

Blue Kite

Red Mile

Jagjaguwar

18.

Los Campesinos!

The Order Of The Seasons

All Hell

Heart Swells

19.

Los Campesinos!

Feast Of Tongues

All Hell

Heart Swells
