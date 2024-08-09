FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Postindustrial Hometown Blues

Im Spannungfeld von Sleaford Mods, Algiers und The Fall ist das aus der Arbeiterstadt Birmingham stammende Duo Big Special auf seinem Debutalbum „Postindustrial Hometown Blues“ unterwegs.
Shoegaze und Dream-Pop sind die Eckpunkte für DIIV aus New York auf „Frog in Boiling Water“ und Torrey aus der Bay Area.
Positive Power besitzt der Sound der aus dem australischen Brisbane stammenden Girl and Girl, die an die ebenfalls aus down under stammenden Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever erinnern.
Dazu Trance-induzierender Industrial-Electro-Rock von J.R.C.G., Art-Punk mit Crack Cloud und die Fahne der 00er Jahre wird mehrstimmig geschwenkt auf dem neuen Album "All Hell" der Waliser von Los Campesinos!
Playlist:
|
1.
|
Girl And Girl
|
Intro
|
Call A Doctor
|
Sub Pop
|
2.
|
Girl And Girl
|
Call A Doctor
|
Call A Doctor
|
Sub Pop
|
3.
|
Girl And Girl
|
Mother
|
Call A Doctor
|
Sub Pop
|
4.
|
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|
An Air Conditioned Man
|
Hope Downs
|
Sub Pop
|
5.
|
Bar Italia
|
The Only Conscious Being In The World
|
The Twits-EP
|
Matador
|
6.
|
Big Special
|
Desperate Breakfast
|
Post Industrial Hometown Blues
|
So Recordings
|
7.
|
Big Special
|
This Here Ain´t Water
|
Post Industrial Hometown Blues
|
So Recordings
|
8.
|
DIIV
|
Raining On Your Pillow
|
Frog In Boiling Water
|
Concord
|
9.
|
DIIV
|
In Amber
|
Frog In Boiling Water
|
Concord
|
10.
|
Torrey
|
No Matter How
|
S/t
|
Slumberland
|
11.
|
Torrey
|
Really Am
|
S/t
|
Slumberland
|
12.
|
J.R.C.G
|
34
|
Grim Iconic (Sadistisc Mantra)
|
Sub Pop
|
13.
|
J.R.C.G
|
Dogear
|
Grim Iconic (Sadistisc Mantra)
|
Sub Pop
|
14.
|
Faber
|
Du Kriegst Mich Nicht Zurück
|
Addio
|
Vertigo
|
15.
|
Das Aus De Jugend
|
Eat The Rich
|
|
|
16.
|
Crack Cloud
|
I am (I Was)
|
Red Mile
|
Jagjaguwar
|
17.
|
Crack Cloud
|
Blue Kite
|
Red Mile
|
Jagjaguwar
|
18.
|
Los Campesinos!
|
The Order Of The Seasons
|
All Hell
|
Heart Swells
|
19.
|
Los Campesinos!
|
Feast Of Tongues
|
All Hell
|
Heart Swells