FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Rollercoaster

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Rollercoaster

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.

RedHousePainters-rollercoaster.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
Albumcover red House Painters

Achterbahnfahrt mit Musik von Red House Painters, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Mice Parade, Belle And Sebastian, Lalo Schifrin, Black Mountain, Balthazar, M. Ward, 13th Floor Elevators u. a. 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Marie Davidson

Demolition

City Of Clowns

Deewee/Because

 

2.

Marie Davidson

Demolition

City Of Clowns

Deewee/Because

 

3.

Soulwax

E Talking

Nite Versions

Dewee

 

4.

Charlotte Adigery/Bolis Pupul

Ceci N´est Pas Un Cliché

Topical Dancer

Deewee

 

5.

Whispering Sons

Walking, Flying

The Great Calm

PIAS

 

6.

Whispering Sons

Poor Girl

The Great Calm

PIAS

 

7.

Lalo Schifrin

Rollercoaster

Rollercoaster

Warner

 

8.

Balthazar

Roller Coaster

Fever

PIAS

 

9.

13th Floor Elevators

Roller Coaster

The Psychedelic Sounds of…

Sundazed

 

10.

Black Mountain

Rollercoaster

Wilderness hearts

Jagjaguwar

 

11.

The Jesus And Mary Chain

Rollercoaster

EP

Blanco Y Negro

 

12.

Belle & Sebastian

The Rollercoaster Ride

The Boy With The Arab Strap

Jeepster

 

13.

M. Ward

Rollercoaster

Post-War

4AD

 

14.

Red House Painters

Rollercoaster

S/t (Rollercoaster)

4AD

 

15.

Mice Parade

Focus On A Rollercoaster

Obrigado Saudade

Fatcat

 

16.

The Rapture

Rollercoaster

In The Grace Of Your Love

DFA

 

17.

The Whitest Boy Alive

Rollercoaster Ride

Rules

Bubblegum

 

18.

Pole

Achterbahn (Shackleton – Skull Disco Remix)

Steingarten Remixes

Scape

 
Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!