FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Rollercoaster

Achterbahnfahrt mit Musik von Red House Painters, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Mice Parade, Belle And Sebastian, Lalo Schifrin, Black Mountain, Balthazar, M. Ward, 13th Floor Elevators u. a.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Marie Davidson
|
Demolition
|
City Of Clowns
|
Deewee/Because
|
|
2.
|
Marie Davidson
|
Demolition
|
City Of Clowns
|
Deewee/Because
|
|
3.
|
Soulwax
|
E Talking
|
Nite Versions
|
Dewee
|
|
4.
|
Charlotte Adigery/Bolis Pupul
|
Ceci N´est Pas Un Cliché
|
Topical Dancer
|
Deewee
|
|
5.
|
Whispering Sons
|
Walking, Flying
|
The Great Calm
|
PIAS
|
|
6.
|
Whispering Sons
|
Poor Girl
|
The Great Calm
|
PIAS
|
|
7.
|
Lalo Schifrin
|
Rollercoaster
|
Rollercoaster
|
Warner
|
|
8.
|
Balthazar
|
Roller Coaster
|
Fever
|
PIAS
|
|
9.
|
13th Floor Elevators
|
Roller Coaster
|
The Psychedelic Sounds of…
|
Sundazed
|
|
10.
|
Black Mountain
|
Rollercoaster
|
Wilderness hearts
|
Jagjaguwar
|
|
11.
|
The Jesus And Mary Chain
|
Rollercoaster
|
EP
|
Blanco Y Negro
|
|
12.
|
Belle & Sebastian
|
The Rollercoaster Ride
|
The Boy With The Arab Strap
|
Jeepster
|
|
13.
|
M. Ward
|
Rollercoaster
|
Post-War
|
4AD
|
|
14.
|
Red House Painters
|
Rollercoaster
|
S/t (Rollercoaster)
|
4AD
|
|
15.
|
Mice Parade
|
Focus On A Rollercoaster
|
Obrigado Saudade
|
Fatcat
|
|
16.
|
The Rapture
|
Rollercoaster
|
In The Grace Of Your Love
|
DFA
|
|
17.
|
The Whitest Boy Alive
|
Rollercoaster Ride
|
Rules
|
Bubblegum
|
|
18.
|
Pole
|
Achterbahn (Shackleton – Skull Disco Remix)
|
Steingarten Remixes
|
Scape
|