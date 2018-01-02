Incubus Succubus | Playlist | 03. Januar 2018 | 22 - 23:00 Uhr

The Acrobat, das neue Album des "Death Of Lovers" ist eine Mischung aus Synthpop und Post-Punk im dezenten Goth-Mantel, getragen von wabernden Soundwänden und treibender Rhythmik. Dabei gelingt "Death Of Lovers" der Spagat zwischen verträumt und tanzbar ganz vorzüglich. Ganz vorzüglich wird aufgrund dessen auch das Hörerlebnis der restlichen Sendung am ersten Mittwoch des Jahres sein. Gruftige Grüße. Pippi.

Incubus Succubus | Playlist | 03. Januar 2018 | 22 - 23:00 Uhr

Interpret

Album

Titel

Fields Of The Nephilim

Dawnrazor

Intro (The Harmonica Man)

Inkubus Sukkubus

Wikka Woman

Field of the Nymphs

Death Of Lovers

The Acrobat

Here Lies

Death Of Lovers

The Acrobat

The Lowly People

Autumns Eyes

Ending Life Slowly

Couldn’t Hold On

Autumns Eyes

Ending Life Slowly

Death of October

Cult of Haze

Snow Like Ashes

Final Chapter

Cult of Haze

Snow Like Ashes

The Road Of Autumn

Covenant

The Blinding Dark

Dies Irae

Covenant

The Blinding Dark

I Close My Eyes

Coil

The Ape of Naples

Fire of the Mind