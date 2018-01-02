Incubus Succubus | Playlist | 03. Januar 2018 | 22 - 23:00 Uhr

The Acrobat, das neue Album des "Death Of Lovers" ist eine Mischung aus Synthpop und Post-Punk im dezenten Goth-Mantel, getragen von wabernden Soundwänden und treibender Rhythmik. Dabei gelingt "Death Of Lovers" der Spagat zwischen verträumt und tanzbar ganz vorzüglich. Ganz vorzüglich wird aufgrund dessen auch das Hörerlebnis der restlichen Sendung am ersten Mittwoch des Jahres sein. Gruftige Grüße. Pippi.