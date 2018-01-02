|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Fields Of The Nephilim
|
Dawnrazor
|
Intro (The Harmonica Man)
|
Inkubus Sukkubus
|
Wikka Woman
|
Field of the Nymphs
|
Death Of Lovers
|
The Acrobat
|
Here Lies
|
Death Of Lovers
|
The Acrobat
|
The Lowly People
|
Autumns Eyes
|
Ending Life Slowly
|
Couldn’t Hold On
|
Autumns Eyes
|
Ending Life Slowly
|
Death of October
|
Cult of Haze
|
Snow Like Ashes
|
Final Chapter
|
Cult of Haze
|
Snow Like Ashes
|
The Road Of Autumn
|
Covenant
|
The Blinding Dark
|
Dies Irae
|
Covenant
|
The Blinding Dark
|
I Close My Eyes
|
Coil
|
The Ape of Naples
|
Fire of the Mind
The Acrobat, das neue Album des "Death Of Lovers" ist eine Mischung aus Synthpop und Post-Punk im dezenten Goth-Mantel, getragen von wabernden Soundwänden und treibender Rhythmik. Dabei gelingt "Death Of Lovers" der Spagat zwischen verträumt und tanzbar ganz vorzüglich. Ganz vorzüglich wird aufgrund dessen auch das Hörerlebnis der restlichen Sendung am ersten Mittwoch des Jahres sein. Gruftige Grüße. Pippi.
Incubus Succubus | Playlist | 03. Januar 2018 | 22 - 23:00 Uhr
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 13 Stunden anhörbar.