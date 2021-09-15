Incubus Succubus | Playlist | 15. September 2021 | 22 - 23:00 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
Zillo, davor Zillo-strierte, gegründet von Chefredakteur Rainer "Easy" Ettler (R.I.P.) im Mai 1989 als Zeitschrift für die Wave-Independent-Szene.
Musik der Bands, die in der Ausgabe Nummer 1 (Januar 1990) erwähnt werden. Pippi.
|Interpret
|Album
|Titel
|Fields Of The Nephilim
|Dawnrazor
|Intro (The Harmonica Man)
|Toy Dolls
|Ten Years Of Toys
|Tommy Kowey's Car
|The Jesus and Mary Chain
|Psychocandy
|Some Candy Talking
|The Jesus and Mary Chain
|Psychocandy
|You Trip Me Up
|Psyche
|Electrocity Vol. 1
|The Sundial (Hospital Mix)
|Einstürzende Neubauten
|Haus der Lüge
|Feurio!
|The Sisters of Mercy
|Floodland
|Dominion - Mother Russia
|Mega City Four
|Magic Bullets
|Iron Sky
|Mega City Four
|Magic Bullets
|Wallflower
|New Model Army
|Thunder and Consolation
|Green And Grey
|The Pogues
|Red Roses for Me
|Dark Streets Of London
|Ramones
|Brain Drain
|Pet Semetary
|The Cult
|Sonic Temple
|Fire Woman