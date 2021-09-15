Incubus Succubus | Playlist | 15. September 2021 | 22 - 23:00 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

zillo cover januar 1990.jpg

zillo cover januar 1990
Zillo, davor Zillo-strierte, gegründet von Chefredakteur Rainer "Easy" Ettler (R.I.P.) im Mai 1989 als Zeitschrift für die Wave-Independent-Szene.
Musik der Bands, die in der Ausgabe Nummer 1 (Januar 1990) erwähnt werden. Pippi.

Interpret Album Titel
Fields Of The Nephilim Dawnrazor Intro (The Harmonica Man)
Toy Dolls Ten Years Of Toys Tommy Kowey's Car
The Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy Some Candy Talking
The Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy You Trip Me Up
Psyche Electrocity Vol. 1 The Sundial (Hospital Mix)
Einstürzende Neubauten Haus der Lüge Feurio!
The Sisters of Mercy Floodland Dominion - Mother Russia
Mega City Four Magic Bullets Iron Sky
Mega City Four Magic Bullets Wallflower
New Model Army Thunder and Consolation Green And Grey
The Pogues Red Roses for Me Dark Streets Of London
Ramones Brain Drain Pet Semetary
The Cult Sonic Temple Fire Woman

 

 