MädchenMusik 14

Schau, schau, was gibt’s denn da zu sehen? Buntes Potpourri.

Und wenn Du die Augen schließt, dann spitz die Ohren und: hör`, hör`!

Und genieße den akustischen Melodienstrauß:

Folk/ Rock von The Waifs

Chanson/Punk/ New Wave von Soko

Alternative/ Indie von Totally Mild

Garage Rock/ Power Pop von Peach Kelli Pop

Punk/ Indie- Rock von Ida Maria



Playlist:

The Waifs - Sundirtwater

The Waifs - I Learn The Hard Way

The Waifs - Black Dirt Track

Soko - I`ll Kill Her

Soko - Who Wears The Pants?

Soko - Lovetrap

Totally Mild - From One Another

Totally Mild - Take Today

Peach Kelli Pop - Crooked & Crazy

Peach Kelli Pop - Black Magic

Peach Kelli Pop - Parasomnia

Ida Maria - Bad Karma

Ida Maria - Quite Nice People

Ida Maria - Boogie With The Devils Soul