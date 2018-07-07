Schau, schau, was gibt’s denn da zu sehen? Buntes Potpourri.
Und wenn Du die Augen schließt, dann spitz die Ohren und: hör`, hör`!
Und genieße den akustischen Melodienstrauß:
Folk/ Rock von The Waifs
Chanson/Punk/ New Wave von Soko
Alternative/ Indie von Totally Mild
Garage Rock/ Power Pop von Peach Kelli Pop
Punk/ Indie- Rock von Ida Maria
Playlist:
The Waifs - Sundirtwater
The Waifs - I Learn The Hard Way
The Waifs - Black Dirt Track
Soko - I`ll Kill Her
Soko - Who Wears The Pants?
Soko - Lovetrap
Totally Mild - From One Another
Totally Mild - Take Today
Peach Kelli Pop - Crooked & Crazy
Peach Kelli Pop - Black Magic
Peach Kelli Pop - Parasomnia
Ida Maria - Bad Karma
Ida Maria - Quite Nice People
Ida Maria - Boogie With The Devils Soul
MädchenMusik 14
