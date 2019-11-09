Mädchenmusik 45- laut lauter Frauenstimmen

Wer auf Garage, Punk und Rock`n`Roll steht, so findet sie/er in dieser Ausgabe von Mädchenmusik Vergnügen an Frauenstimmen, die einer/einem den Schmalz aus den Ohren pusten. Mal laut und auch mal lauter!
Playlist:
The Regrettes - California Friends
The Regrettes - Seashore
Feels - Car
Feels - Deconstructed
Pom Poko - Daytripper
Pom Poko - Crazy Energy Night
Pom Poko - My Blood
We Rock Like Girls Don`t - I Just Wanna Stick My Head In The Bass Drum
Micragirls - Leave My Kitten Alone
Micragirls - I Know
Micragirls - Gotta Go
Sally Ford & The Sound Outside - Rockability
Sally Ford & The Sound Outside - Lip Boy
Stereo Total - Keine Musik
Stereo Total - Cinemascope
Koala Voice - Early Bird
Koala Voice - Ker Tu Je Vse Tako Lepo
Koala Voice - Daily Towe Motion
Samantha Fish - Chill & Fever