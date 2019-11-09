Mädchenmusik 45- laut lauter Frauenstimmen

Wer auf Garage, Punk und Rock`n`Roll steht, so findet sie/er in dieser Ausgabe von Mädchenmusik Vergnügen an Frauenstimmen, die einer/einem den Schmalz aus den Ohren pusten. Mal laut und auch mal lauter!

Playlist:

The Regrettes - California Friends

The Regrettes - Seashore

Feels - Car

Feels - Deconstructed

Pom Poko - Daytripper

Pom Poko - Crazy Energy Night

Pom Poko - My Blood

We Rock Like Girls Don`t - I Just Wanna Stick My Head In The Bass Drum

Micragirls - Leave My Kitten Alone

Micragirls - I Know

Micragirls - Gotta Go

Sally Ford & The Sound Outside - Rockability

Sally Ford & The Sound Outside - Lip Boy

Stereo Total - Keine Musik

Stereo Total - Cinemascope

Koala Voice - Early Bird

Koala Voice - Ker Tu Je Vse Tako Lepo

Koala Voice - Daily Towe Motion

Samantha Fish - Chill & Fever