Magical Mystery Mix am 03.09.2024_GFF84

Der Magical Mystery Mix mixt mannigfaltige Musik

Geräusche für Fortgeschrittene, Vol. 84

Playlist

Der Magical Mystery Mix präsentiert heute wieder eine bunte Sammlung von interessanten Stücken - jedes ist anders, jedes ist schön - zumindest nach dem Geschmack von Kurt Maninouk, der heute tief in seine Sammlung gegriffen und vor allem nach der Vielfalt Ausschau gehalten hat. Ein Ausflug in die geheimnisvollen Gefilde seltsamer Klangwelten: Ambient, Klassik, Trance, Ethno, Experimentelles, bunt gemixt – und auch das Geräusch bekommt seinen angemessenen Platz. Ohren auf! Der Kenner nimmt sich Zeit und nutzt den Kopfhörer.

Nr. Stückname Dauer Album Künstler

1 MMMx-Jingle, kurz 2:56 MMMx-Jingles, Kurt Maninouk

2 Quaak-Jingle 0:23 MMMx, Kurt Maninouk

3 Words With The Shaman 5:12 Space Night - Volume 3, David Sylvian

4 Frequencies 6:08 Space Night, Vol. V [Disc 2], Patchworks

5 Accla Taqui (Chant Of The Chosen Maidens) 2:48 Musica De Los Andes, Yma Sumac

6 The Respondent In Dispute 7:29 Anthology Of Interplanetary Folk Music, Craig Leon

7 In a landscape 6:40 Si Begg Remix, John Cage

8 Intro-Music Shall Echo 0:41 Heavy Rain, Lee 'Scratch' Perry

9 Die Dachkatze 2:40 Ah! Quel Cinéma! Stereo Total

10 The Unavailable memory of 2:13 Gamelan Cage John Cage, Sanggar Ceraken of Bali

11 Im Heim der Hypertonie 1:35 Euphorie im Zeitalter der digitalen Informationsübertragung, N.U. Unruh

12 Hashish poem 2:52 Hashisheen : the end of Law, Bill Laswell

13 Bangalore Whispers 5:17 Spex CD 136, Andi Otto

14 There is Only this Time 4:41 Odditorium or Warlords of Mars, The Dandy Warhols

15 O'Hare International Airport (Main Terminal) 1:21 Sound Effects 3

16 Disquiet 4:24 Spex #31, Static

17 Tarwater - Otomo 1:21 Sound of the City Berlin, JazzaNova

18 Path 3:17 Dust, Marla Hansen

19 Hauschka at NPR: Improvisation 4:43 YouTube Hauschka aka Volker Bertelmann

20 Chartered Flight 6:41 Music From The Penguin Cafe, Penguin Cafe Orchestra

Verantwortlich und Zusammenstellung: Kurt Maninouk

Bild: Manu Rumpelstilz beim Magischen Mix

Quelle: David Veer Privatsammlung

Schaut auch mal bei www.mmmx.de rein, klar!