Magical Mystery Mix am 06.02.2024_GFF79

Geräusche für Fortgeschrittene, Folge 79

Musik und Geräusche, die perfekte Kombi

Der heutige MagicalMysteryMix verwendet Klänge aus unterschiedlichsten Quellen und mixt, was das Zeug hält: Tondokumente aller Art, Field Recordings mit Naturgeräuschen, urbanen Sounds und menschlichen Stimmen. Dazu viel seltsame Musik aus vielen Genres.

Die empfängliche Hörerin lässt sich Zeit, lehnt sich zurück und gibt sich dem Rausch der Geräusche hin. Am besten mit Kopfhörer. Habt Spaß!

Playlist

Name Dauer Album Künstler

1 MMMx-Jingle, kurz 2:56 MMMx-Jingles Kurt Maninouk

2 A6. Risør Harbour 2:19 V.A. Fieldwave Vol. 1 Mark Vernon

3 4 Butterflies: Butterfly No. 4 7:07 Electronic Works 3 Morton Subotnick

4 Kathedrale Santa Maria del Fiore in Florenz 5:11 Florenz 2000 oder so Kurt Maninouk

5 A3. The Regent's Canal 3:00 V.A. Fieldwave Vol. 1 Iain Chambers

6 Le Cote Rouge 1:47 Ou La Boite A Images Alice

7 w/ me interlude 0:47 Neveah MHYSA

8 Aubade 7:16 Holon Nik Bärtsch

9 Holographic Dreamtime 9:31 Holographic Dreamtime khora | I≤ μ ø Я Δ

10 steps 2 15:43 steps -EMERGE-

11 In a landscape 6:40 Si Begg Remix John Cage

12 I can't find water 5:09 What if Hauschka

13 Brando 8:45 Soused Scott Walker + Sunn O)))

14 Ablaufpumpe 1:41 Musik für Spülmaschine und Synthesizer Severino Pfifferling

15 Turn Up The Lamp 4:59 Air Vibrations Mr AM

16 metro-hongkong 1 0:29 Aporee-Sounds SOUNDMAN

17 Amazônia, Pt. 8 - Binaural Audio - Headphones only 3:20 Amazônia (Binaural Audio - Headphones Only) Jean-Michel Jarre

18 528 Hz Binaural Sleep - No Fade, Loopable 2:29 Binaural Sleep Binaural Landscapes, Pure Binaural Beats, Binaurale Beats Za…

19 Unison 4:53 Martes Murcof

20 Atma 6:49 Space Night - Volume 3 Siram

21 Friedhofsmauer 2:25 Stein FM Einheit

22 Santiago Cuatro 4:01 Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future Underworld

23 Dots 5:43 A Beat Of Silence Rayon

24 Relaxing Lucid Dreaming Music 1:45 Deep Sleep: Relaxing Binaural Beats Sleeping Frequencies Binaraul Beats

25 Schweben 3:12 doppelsterne E.P. inaud1bl3

26 Dumpfes hämmerndes Dröhnen 5:13 Spannende Musik Love-Songs & U. Schütte

27 Idioma 4:13 Intimate Immensity Tomaga

28 Blackbird 2:18 The Beatles The Beatles

29 Interlude (Spex Edit) 4:08 Spex CD #81 Carl Craig & Moritz von Oswald

Die Playlist heute ist nicht vollständig, da teilweise ältere Mixe und eigene Fieldrecordings vermixt wurden und da sind die Quellen nicht immer rekonstruierbar.

Wenn ihr Spotify habt, könnt ihr hier die Playlist abrufen und anhören. Ist leider nicht vollständig, aber das meiste ist drin:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2VKHVeJt7zcnZS9Q8LjgAf?si=0697eca5cc1f44ef

Konzept und Realisierung: Kurt Maninouk

Bild: Das Ohr, ein Wunder menschlicher Sensorik! Quelle: wikimedia