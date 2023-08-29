Magical Mystery Mix am 29.08.2023_GFF73_Extra magisch

Geräusche für Fortgeschrittene - Folge 73 "Extra magisch"

Heute ist der MagicalMysteryMix besonders magisch – hören wir Minimalistisches, Atmosphärisches, Geräuschhaftes, Elektrisierendes, Melancholisches, Pulsierendes, Schwebendes, Spannendes. Hören wir einen Mix ganz ohne störende Moderation.

Nicht für jeden Geschmack, aber wer Ohren hat zu hören, lehnt sich zurück und genießt.

Der Kenner nimmt sich Zeit und nutzt den Kopfhörer.

Konzept und Mix: Kurt Maninouk

Bild: Magical Mixer, Quelle: wikimedia

Playlist

1 MMMx-Jingle, kurz 2:56 MMMx-Jingles Kurt Maninouk

2 Blue Calx 7:20 Selected Ambient Works, Vol. 2 [Disc 2] Aphex Twin

3 Consumed 11:44 Consumed Plastikman

4 Eins 9:43 Konigsforst GAS

5 Ten-Day Interval 4:44 TNT Tortoise

6 Interlude (Spex Edit) 4:08 Spex CD #81 Carl Craig & Moritz von Oswald

7 Bombay Street Sound 0:37 The Jungle Book Dissidenten

8 Flash Of The Spirit (Laughter) 5:46 Flash Of The Spirit Jon Hassel and Farafina

9 Timeless (l. Inner City Life / ll. Pressure / lll. Jah) 21:03 Timeless Goldie

10 Kaval Sviri 2:13 Das Geheimnis der Bulgarischen Stimmen Vol. 1 Marcel Cellier

11 Holographic Dreamtime 9:31 Holographic Dreamtime khora | I≤ μ ø Я Δ

12 Reich: Music For 18 Musicians - Pulses 6:11 Reich: Music For 18 Musicians Steve Reich & Musicians

13 The Nest 1:00 MUSIQUE DE FILM II Ümlaut

14 Sonntag 2:51 Die Drift Conny Frischauf

15 Solaris I 2:53 Travelogue II Darkstar

16 Zuckerbäckerbrigade 2:10 Wir Arbeiten Für Die Nächste Welt (1991 - 2012) Die Welttraumforscher

17 Titel 07 5:33 Space-Night-Mix Diverse

18 Satie: Gnossiennes - 2. Avec Étonnement 2:16 Satie: Piano Works Daniel Varsano

19 Soft Numbers IV 6:59 Continental Drift The Field

20 Friedhofsmauer 2:25 Stein FM Einheit

21 Gardien De La Nuit 2:12 Utopies Hadouk Trio

22 God Only Knows 2:53 The Rolling Stone Magazines 50 The Beach Boys

23 Single, Boogie 3:41 Spex CD #100 Roedelius Schneider

