Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. Januar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Anna Ternheim
|
Live In Stockholm
|
Hours
|
Anna Ternheim
|
Live In Stockholm
|
To Be Gone
|
Anna Ternheim
|
Live In Stockholm
|
Shoreline
|
Anna Ternheim
|
Live In Stockholm
|
A French Love
|
Gone Is Gone
|
Echolocation
|
Sentient
|
Gone Is Gone
|
Echolocation
|
Dublin
|
Me and My Drummer
|
Love Is A Fridge
|
Gun
|
Me and My Drummer
|
Love Is A Fridge
|
Pentonville Road
|
AFI
|
AFI
|
Aurelia
|
AFI
|
AFI
|
Get Hurt
|
Ryan Adams
|
Prisoner
|
Do You Still Love Me