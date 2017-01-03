Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. Januar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Start in 2017 mit Anna Ternheim live, Geburtstag im Musikmagazin hat Gone Is Gone mit Echolocation, Me And My Drummer spielen im Jazzhaus Freiburg und Ryan Adams fragt: Do you still love me?

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. Januar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Anna Ternheim - Live in Stockholm.jpg

Anna Ternheim - Live in Stockholm
Anna Ternheim - Live in Stockholm
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

Anna Ternheim

Live In Stockholm

Hours

Anna Ternheim

Live In Stockholm

To Be Gone

Anna Ternheim

Live In Stockholm

Shoreline

Anna Ternheim

Live In Stockholm

A French Love

Gone Is Gone

Echolocation

Sentient

Gone Is Gone

Echolocation

Dublin

Me and My Drummer

Love Is A Fridge

Gun

Me and My Drummer

Love Is A Fridge

Pentonville Road

AFI

AFI

Aurelia

AFI

AFI

Get Hurt

Ryan Adams

Prisoner

Do You Still Love Me