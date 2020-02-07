Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 07. Februar 2020 | 17-18 Uhr

Greg (Daggers), Mathieu (JUNGLE) und Hadrien (Sonny's Heels, PopKatari) haben King Fu Ende 2016 rein zufällig gegründet. Ursprünglich bereiteten sie sich gemeinsam für einen einmaligen Punk-Gig als Vorband der englischen Kultband Conflict vor. Als das Konzert jedoch abgesagt wurde, beschloss das Lütticher Trio die Proben trotzdem weiterzuführen. Nach gerade mal drei Monaten nahm King Fu sein erstes Mini-Album Cobracadabra auf. Sieben Titel, die Elemente von Punk, 90’s Rock mit Grunge und Noise verbinden und der Band ermöglichte, von Mai bis September 2017 ein Dutzend Konzerte zu spielen. Im Juni 2018 kehrte King Fu mit Oli Jacqmin ins Studio zurück, um Ghost Police aufzunehmen. Pippi.
Interpret
Album
Titel
Dropkick Murphys
Smash Shit Up / The Bonny
Smash Shit Up
Dropkick Murphys
Smash Shit Up / The Bonny
The Bonny
The Good The Bad And The Zugly
Algorithm and Blues
Welcome To The Great Indoors
The Good The Bad And The Zugly
Algorithm and Blues
Staying With The Trouble
The Good The Bad And The Zugly
Algorithm and Blues
The Man Behind The Oxygen Mask
Black Lips
Sing In A World That's Falling Apart
Hooker Jon
Black Lips
Sing In A World That's Falling Apart
Rumbler
Green Day
Father of All Motherfuckers
Meet Me on the Roof
Green Day
Father of All Motherfuckers
Stab You in the Heart
King Fu
Ghost Police
Cold At Heart
King Fu
Ghost Police
Guillotines
King Fu
Ghost Police
Blunt
Spanish Love Songs
Brave Faces Everyone
Beach Front Property
Spanish Love Songs
Brave Faces Everyone
Generation Loss