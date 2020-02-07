Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 07. Februar 2020 | 17-18 Uhr

king fu - ghost police
Greg (Daggers), Mathieu (JUNGLE) und Hadrien (Sonny's Heels, PopKatari) haben King Fu Ende 2016 rein zufällig gegründet. Ursprünglich bereiteten sie sich gemeinsam für einen einmaligen Punk-Gig als Vorband der englischen Kultband Conflict vor. Als das Konzert jedoch abgesagt wurde, beschloss das Lütticher Trio die Proben trotzdem weiterzuführen. Nach gerade mal drei Monaten nahm King Fu sein erstes Mini-Album Cobracadabra auf. Sieben Titel, die Elemente von Punk, 90’s Rock mit Grunge und Noise verbinden und der Band ermöglichte, von Mai bis September 2017 ein Dutzend Konzerte zu spielen. Im Juni 2018 kehrte King Fu mit Oli Jacqmin ins Studio zurück, um Ghost Police aufzunehmen. Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Dropkick Murphys

Smash Shit Up / The Bonny

Smash Shit Up

Dropkick Murphys

Smash Shit Up / The Bonny

The Bonny

The Good The Bad And The Zugly

Algorithm and Blues

Welcome To The Great Indoors

The Good The Bad And The Zugly

Algorithm and Blues

Staying With The Trouble

The Good The Bad And The Zugly

Algorithm and Blues

The Man Behind The Oxygen Mask

Black Lips

Sing In A World That's Falling Apart

Hooker Jon

Black Lips

Sing In A World That's Falling Apart

Rumbler

Green Day

Father of All Motherfuckers

Meet Me on the Roof

Green Day

Father of All Motherfuckers

Stab You in the Heart

King Fu

Ghost Police

Cold At Heart

King Fu

Ghost Police

Guillotines

King Fu

Ghost Police

Blunt

Spanish Love Songs

Brave Faces Everyone

Beach Front Property

Spanish Love Songs

Brave Faces Everyone

Generation Loss