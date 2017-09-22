|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Across the Border
|
Short Songs, Long Faces
|
Stop Drinkin'
|
Across The Border
|
... But Life Is Boring, Sir,
|
Hemp Song
|
Across The Border
|
... But Life Is Boring, Sir,
|
The Boxer
|
Across the Border
|
If I Can'T Dance,
|
This Gurdian Angel
|
Across The Border
|
Hag Songs
|
Beautiful World
|
Across The Border
|
Hag Songs
|
Follow Your Girl (Soldier John)
|
Across The Border
|
Crusty Folk Music
|
My Rose
|
Across The Border
|
Crusty Folk Music
|
Last Crusade
|
Across The Border
|
Crusty Folk Music
|
20th Of July
|
Across The Border
|
Crusty Folk Music
|
The Fool And The Bird
Kurzfristige Programmänderung: Zu Ehren des Gastspiels der Folkpunk-Band "Across the Border" aus Remchingen, die am Samstag im Slowclub aufschlagen, gibts heute ein kleines Special über die ca. 26-jährige Schaffensweise der Band. Somit kann sich keiner beschweren, er hätte nicht gewusst, was auf ihn zu kommt. Bis Samstag, cu Pippi.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 22. September 2017 | 17-18 Uhr
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.