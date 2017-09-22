Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 22. September 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Kurzfristige Programmänderung: Zu Ehren des Gastspiels der Folkpunk-Band "Across the Border" aus Remchingen, die am Samstag im Slowclub aufschlagen, gibts heute ein kleines Special über die ca. 26-jährige Schaffensweise der Band. Somit kann sich keiner beschweren, er hätte nicht gewusst, was auf ihn zu kommt. Bis Samstag, cu Pippi.

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 22. September 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.

across the border - but life is boring, Sir, without committing a crime.jpg

across the border - but life is boring, Sir, without committing a crime
across the border - but life is boring, Sir, without committing a crime
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

Across the Border

Short Songs, Long Faces

Stop Drinkin'

Across The Border

... But Life Is Boring, Sir,
Without Commiting A Crime!

Hemp Song

Across The Border

... But Life Is Boring, Sir,
Without Commiting A Crime!

The Boxer

Across the Border

If I Can'T Dance,
It'S Not My Revolution

This Gurdian Angel

Across The Border

Hag Songs

Beautiful World

Across The Border

Hag Songs

Follow Your Girl (Soldier John)

Across The Border

Crusty Folk Music
For Smelly People

My Rose

Across The Border

Crusty Folk Music
For Smelly People

Last Crusade

Across The Border

Crusty Folk Music
For Smelly People

20th Of July

Across The Border

Crusty Folk Music
For Smelly People

The Fool And The Bird