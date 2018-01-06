SOLID PLEASURE * 05.01.2018 * Playlist *

RADIOHEAD - Meeting In The Aisle - Ok Computer OKNotOK 1997 2017 - DCD - XL
SPARKS - What The Hell Is It This Time? - Hippopotamus - CD - BMG
ADULT. - P rts M ss ng - Detroit House Guests - CD - Mute
RAN - Hunt Like Lions - Hunt Like Lions (Single) - mp3 - 8MM Musik
THE FALL - Victoria Train Station Massacre - New Facts Emerge - CD - Cherry Red
THE FALL - New Facts Emerge - New Facts Emerge - CD - Cherry Red
MINISTRY - Hellfudge (w/ Jello Biafra) - Live Necronomicon - flac - bandcamp
IGGY POP - Repo Man - Post Pop Depression - Live At The Royal Albert Hall - DVD&DCD - Eagle Vision
KING CRIMSON - Cirkus - Live In Chicago - flac - DGM
RADIOHEAD - Man Of War - Ok Computer OKNotOK 1997 2017 - DCD - XL
PINK FLOYD - In The Beechwoods (2010 Mix) - The Early Years 1967-1972 - Box Set - Pink Floyd
ARNOLD / SCHWER - Tickled And Tied - Three Days - CD - Beeah-Music
DJ HELL - Mantra - Zukunftsmusik - CD - International Deejay Gigolo Records
KREIDLER - Kannibal - European Song - CD - Bureau B
MARY OCHER - My Executioner - The West Against The People - CD - Klangbad
PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING - Every Valley - Every Valley - CD - PIAS
PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING - People Will Always Need Coal - Every Valley - CD - PIAS
DERBY DERBY - Love Dance - Love Dance - CD - Atypeek
DAVID BOWIE - I Can't Give Everything Away (Farewell Mix) - mp3 - ?
THE LEGENDARY PINK DOTS - The Special Relationship - The Legendary Pink Pre-Election / Post - Brexit Blues Special - flac - bandcamp
Mehr Infos & Links auf www.solidpleasure.de !