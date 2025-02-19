SOLID PLEASURE * 21.02.2025 * Playlist *

RADIOHEAD - Meeting In The Aisle - Ok Computer OKNotOK 1997 2017 - DCD - XL bandcamp

PETER GABRIEL - We Do What We're Told (Milgram's 37) - So - flac - Real World bandcamp

GORILLAZ - Interlude: The Non-Conformist Oath - Humanz - CD - Parlophone

TECHNOGOD & RADIO GLADIO - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang - Nell' Anno Del Maiale - MCD - Vox Pop

CABARET VOLTAIRE - Thank You America - Code - CD - Mute bandcamp

DAVID BOWIE - I'm Afraid Of Americans - Earthling - CD - BMG

JELLO BIAFRA & KEITH LEBLANC - Message From Our Sponsor / Object-Subject - Terminal City Ricochet OST - CD - Alternative Tentacles

THE THE - Kissing The Ring Of Potus - Ensoulment - CD - Cineola

TODD RUNDGREN w/ DONALD FAGEN - Tin Foil Hat - White Knight - flac - Purple Pyramid bandcamp

JOHN S. HALL & KRAMER - The Birds - Real Men - CD - Shimmy Disc

THE FLYING LIZARDS - Money - Money - 7" - Virgin

TACKHEAD - For The Love Of Money - For The Love Of Money - CD - Dude

FRANK ZANDER - Für Geld Tu Ich Alles - Wahnsinn - CD - Zett

GRACE JONES - Corporate Cannibal - Hurricane - CD - Wall Of Sound

CABARET VOLTAIRE - Spies In The Wire - Micro-Phonies - CD - Mute bandcamp

KRAFTWERK - Computerwelt (Special Mix) - Computerwelt - 12" - Kling Klang

ROTZKOTZ - Computamensch - Lebensfroh + Farbenfroh - flac - Tapete

ABWÄRTS - Computerstaat - Computerstaat EP - 7" - Zickzack

HORST HEROLD - Wir Kriegen Sie Alle - Amok Koma - LP - Zickzack

LENKA CLAYTON - Qaeda, Quality, Question, Quickly, Quickly, Quiet (Spex edit) - Spex #73 - CD - Spex

ERNST HORN - We Will Not Fail - The Skies Over Baghdad - CD - Class X

THE PLASTIK BEATNIKS & MOOR MOTHER - War Memoir - All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For - flac - Alien Transistor bandcamp

SUN RA ARKESTRA - Nuclear War - Singles - flac - Strut bandcamp

SAUL WILLIAMS - The Government - The Government - mp3 - self-released

NICOLETTE - No Government - !K7 150 - DCD - !K7

LEE 'SCRATCH' PERRY ft. MAD PROFESSOR & ROBOTIKS BAND - Heads Of Government - Tibetan Freedom Concert - 3xCD - Capitol

WILLIAM S. BURROUGHS - No More Stalins, No More Hitlers - Dead City Radio - CD - Island

PUBLIC ENEMY - She Watch Channel Zero?! - It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back - CD - Def Jam

ASIAN DUB FOUNDATION - Get Lost Bashar - More Signal More Noise - CD - Believe Digital

POP WILL EAT ITSELF - Ich Bin Ein Auslander - Dos Dedos Mis Amigos - CD - Infectious

GARY CLAIL - These Things Are Worth Fighting For - Dreamstealers - CD - Perfecto

PATTI SMITH - People Have The Power - 2010-04-24 New Orleans - flac

KURICORDER QUARTET - The Imperial March - Ukulele Kuricorder - CD - Geneon

