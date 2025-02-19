SOLID PLEASURE * 21.02.2025 * Playlist *

RADIOHEAD - Meeting In The Aisle - Ok Computer OKNotOK 1997 2017 - DCD - XL bandcamp
PETER GABRIEL - We Do What We're Told (Milgram's 37) - So - flac - Real World bandcamp
GORILLAZ - Interlude: The Non-Conformist Oath - Humanz - CD - Parlophone
TECHNOGOD & RADIO GLADIO - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang - Nell' Anno Del Maiale - MCD - Vox Pop
CABARET VOLTAIRE - Thank You America - Code - CD - Mute bandcamp
DAVID BOWIE - I'm Afraid Of Americans - Earthling - CD - BMG
JELLO BIAFRA & KEITH LEBLANC - Message From Our Sponsor / Object-Subject - Terminal City Ricochet OST - CD - Alternative Tentacles
THE THE - Kissing The Ring Of Potus - Ensoulment - CD - Cineola
TODD RUNDGREN w/ DONALD FAGEN - Tin Foil Hat - White Knight - flac - Purple Pyramid bandcamp
JOHN S. HALL & KRAMER - The Birds - Real Men - CD - Shimmy Disc
THE FLYING LIZARDS - Money - Money - 7" - Virgin
TACKHEAD - For The Love Of Money - For The Love Of Money - CD - Dude
FRANK ZANDER - Für Geld Tu Ich Alles - Wahnsinn - CD - Zett
GRACE JONES - Corporate Cannibal - Hurricane - CD - Wall Of Sound
CABARET VOLTAIRE - Spies In The Wire - Micro-Phonies - CD - Mute bandcamp
KRAFTWERK - Computerwelt (Special Mix) - Computerwelt - 12" - Kling Klang
ROTZKOTZ - Computamensch - Lebensfroh + Farbenfroh - flac - Tapete
ABWÄRTS - Computerstaat - Computerstaat EP - 7" - Zickzack
HORST HEROLD - Wir Kriegen Sie Alle - Amok Koma - LP - Zickzack
LENKA CLAYTON - Qaeda, Quality, Question, Quickly, Quickly, Quiet (Spex edit) - Spex #73 - CD - Spex
ERNST HORN - We Will Not Fail - The Skies Over Baghdad - CD - Class X
THE PLASTIK BEATNIKS & MOOR MOTHER - War Memoir - All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For - flac - Alien Transistor bandcamp
SUN RA ARKESTRA - Nuclear War - Singles - flac - Strut bandcamp
SAUL WILLIAMS - The Government - The Government - mp3 - self-released
NICOLETTE - No Government - !K7 150 - DCD - !K7
LEE 'SCRATCH' PERRY ft. MAD PROFESSOR & ROBOTIKS BAND - Heads Of Government - Tibetan Freedom Concert - 3xCD - Capitol
WILLIAM S. BURROUGHS - No More Stalins, No More Hitlers - Dead City Radio - CD - Island
PUBLIC ENEMY - She Watch Channel Zero?! - It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back - CD - Def Jam
ASIAN DUB FOUNDATION - Get Lost Bashar - More Signal More Noise - CD - Believe Digital
POP WILL EAT ITSELF - Ich Bin Ein Auslander - Dos Dedos Mis Amigos - CD - Infectious
GARY CLAIL - These Things Are Worth Fighting For - Dreamstealers - CD - Perfecto
PATTI SMITH - People Have The Power - 2010-04-24 New Orleans - flac
KURICORDER QUARTET - The Imperial March - Ukulele Kuricorder - CD - Geneon
Mehr Infos & Links auf solidpleasure.surfling.org !