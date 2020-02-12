Blackablume LIVE Premiere

Saturday, February 15th is the D-Day. The band Blackablume will be holding their first concert at SUSI-Café in Vauban. The musician will present their transcultural program from 8pm to 2am. Our Voice member Lerato Phiri went to their rehearsal and could capture a bit of what is going to happen on saturday.

Am Samstag, 15. Februar wird es soweit. Die Band Blackablume wird ihr erster Konzert im Gemeinschaftscafé der SUSI in Vauban. Von 20 bis 02:00 Uhr werden die Musiker ihren transkulturellen Programm vorspielen. Unsere Kollegin Lerato Phiri war bei der letzten Probe der Band dabei und vermittelt uns uns die Stimmung vor Ort.