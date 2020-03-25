AfroWaves Radio March 2020

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.
Nelson and Tim are stuck in respective quarantines in SW Germany but the show must go on..
This show features new music from across the African continent and diaspora, Kenyan Gengetone and South African Amapiano share the airwaves with Nigerian afropop and Irish grime..
Tracklist:
- Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa feat. Semi Tee, Miano & Kammu Dee - Lorch
- Sauti Sol feat Sho Madjozi - Disco Matanga
- ONIPA - We No Be Machine
- God Knows feat. Denise Chaila, Gavin Da Vinci, Citrus Fresh, Hazey Haze & Strange Boy Nature - Who's Asking Again Remix (Prod. by SertOne)
- J.Derobie - Back It
- Ethic feat. Konshens - Figa Remix
- WSTRN - Re UP
- Joey B & BOJ - No Waste Time
- Burna Boy - Odogwu
- Chris Kaiga - Chain Chain
- Khaligraph Jones - Instagram
- Tekno - Suru
- Timaya - Sili-kon
- 2baba feat Burna Boy - We Must Groove
- Dogo Charlie feat. Munaisa - Corona Song
- Manu Dibango - Soul Makossa