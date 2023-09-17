Aurelia – special interview & album release

Today features a special musical episode about harpist and singer Aurelia, in

collaboration with Candy from the podcast Written In The Roots.



Aurelia is a harpist and singer, who brings the harp into a modern context. She

started playing the harp at the age of 5, and took her passion for that

instrument to a professional level by studying harp in Freiburg i.Br., Helsinki

(FI) and Aalborg (DK). Her scenic compositions are influenced by jazz, pop and

folk music, and invite the audience into a soulful river of sounds.



In this episode, we talked about her music, her creative process and her new

album ”Rays of Light”, that comes out in autumn 2023. It will be sold digitally

on bandcamp, but also as a physical CD.



You can (pre-)order and album and support the artist here:

https://ko-fi.com/vocalharp



Aurelia’s website & contact: (booking,tour dates,order a CD, harp lessons…)

www.vocalharp.com

aurelia@vocalharp.com



Aurelia’s Youtube Channel with live music from her concerts:

www.youtube.com/@leilaaurelia



Candy’s ”Written In The Roots” is a special edition of the podcast ”Pages Of A

Story”. It is about original music and the meaning behind it.

Follow Candy here: https://linktr.ee/pagesofastory



Here is are links to live versions from some of the songs, that were played in this podcast: