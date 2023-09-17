Aurelia – special interview & album release

Aurelia Rays of Light - Cover
Today features a special musical episode about harpist and singer Aurelia, in
collaboration with Candy from the podcast Written In The Roots.


Aurelia is a harpist and singer, who brings the harp into a modern context. She
started playing the harp at the age of 5, and took her passion for that
instrument to a professional level by studying harp in Freiburg i.Br., Helsinki
(FI) and Aalborg (DK). Her scenic compositions are influenced by jazz, pop and
folk music, and invite the audience into a soulful river of sounds.


In this episode, we talked about her music, her creative process and her new
album ”Rays of Light”, that comes out in autumn 2023. It will be sold digitally
on bandcamp, but also as a physical CD.

You can (pre-)order and album and support the artist here:
https://ko-fi.com/vocalharp

Aurelia’s website & contact: (booking,tour dates,order a CD, harp lessons…)
www.vocalharp.com
aurelia@vocalharp.com

Aurelia’s Youtube Channel with live music from her concerts:
www.youtube.com/@leilaaurelia

Candy’s ”Written In The Roots” is a special edition of the podcast ”Pages Of A
Story”. It is about original music and the meaning behind it.
Follow Candy here: https://linktr.ee/pagesofastory

Here is are links to live versions from some of the songs, that were played in this podcast:

 

