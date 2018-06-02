Brothers in Breaks Radioshow No. XXXV

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Sound Georgen Djs Reggae Edition

www.indubwetrust.de

IN DUB WE TRUST;-) 

brothers in breaks intro

morcheeba - trigger hippie

wick-it the instigator -  golden trap gangster

jurassic5 vs alton ellis - still in love boot

2black moon - 2many mcs boot

jay-z vs lauryn hill - dub boot

nosieshaper - all a dem a do

fort knox 5 - haterz

7unu - mashup boot

london possee boot

nas vs pharell - boot

strike boys - i am a witness

zion train - peace 6 justice bommitommi rmx

dubital feat. zion train - ghost party

massive attack - paradise circus

dubital - conversation

jinx in dubs - rdf babylon

ruts dc - rhythm collision rob smith rmx

salmonella dub - wytaliba dreadzone rmx

danny meyres - the message boot

laid black - my eyes are red

wick it the instigator - we have arrived boot

jinx in dub - amen in session

sensi d&b rmx

night nurse d&b rmx

selection & mix Le Hac (Sound Georgen Djs)

Shoutouts by Mc Fava 

 