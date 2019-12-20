chaosradio: Chaosradio Freiburg 0x2A

Chaosradio Freiburg 0x2A

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 1 Woche 12 Stunden anhörbar.

pentagon_raw_mobile_data.gif

Pentagon Mobile Tracking
Quelle: 
Twitter - nytimes story
  • Chaosradio Freiburg, auch mit aktuellen Unfällen aus der Digitalen Welt.

Chaosradio live ins RDL gehackt. Derzeit jeden 2. bis 5. Montag im Monat!

 

Diese Woche, erwähntes und vergessenes

    Termine

    https://cccfr.de/calendar/

    Musik
    (auch die wir teils gerne gespielt hätten)

     