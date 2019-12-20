Chaosradio Freiburg 0x2A

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 1 Woche 12 Stunden anhörbar.
- Chaosradio Freiburg, auch mit aktuellen Unfällen aus der Digitalen Welt.
mitmachen und feedback, live hier oder anachronistisch im Archiv …
Chaosradio live ins RDL gehackt. Derzeit jeden 2. bis 5. Montag im Monat!
Diese Woche, erwähntes und vergessenes
- https://cccfr.de/calendar/
- 36C3 - Congress in Leipzig
- https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/12/19/opinion/location-tracking-cell-phone.html
- https://de.statista.com/themen/108/kreditkarten/
- alexander lehman - cyberpeace stattt cyberwar
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Np5ri-KktNs 13:11h auch als audio denkbar
- Read the story here: http://www.nytimes.com/datadignity
- Jaron Lanier Fixes the Internet | NYT Opinion
E.Snowden: Citizens would rise up in outrage if the government mandated that every person carry a tracking device revealing their location and identity 24 hours a day. Yet in the last decade we have become, app by app, subject to just such a system.
Terminehttps://cccfr.de/calendar/
Musik
(auch die wir teils gerne gespielt hätten)
- Raumpatrouille Orion
- rote rosen - drummer boyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVFTozZOSIo
- sookee pfui - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PB9_zKAhu8Y
- queere tiere - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1zaKaP6i4o
- staatstrojaner - systemabsturz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IZMX003ue8
- greta thunberg - how dare you - anne clarke style . music by ©Theo Rio https://music.apple.com/de/album/how-dare-you-dance-remix/1487794693?i=1487794696
- websiite tracky birthday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qHepmPmODM
- sukini prinzessin peach https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g1Loh6FBBw
- How dare you - Greta Thunberg in der Anne-Clark-Edition