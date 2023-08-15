Chaosradio Freiburg 0x83

Mitmachen und Feedback, live hier oder anachronistisch im Archiv …
Chaosradio live ins RDL gehackt. In Zukunft jeden 2. und 4. und 5. Montag ab 19h von und mit dem CCCFr - Chaos Computer Club Freiburg.
in der Sendung
- Wohlfühlhashtag : #cccamp23 auf https://chaos.social https://rstockm.github.io/mastowall/?hashtags=cccamp2023,cccamp,cccamp23&server=https://chaos.social
- https://superrr.net : Laboratory for feminist digital futures , We develop visions and projects with the goal to create more equitable futures. We do research, build networks and shape narratives. Superrr is playful, visionary and feminist.
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGD2q2vewzQ Du bist Terrorist
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhdqbGmUWz4 Chatkontrolle stoppen! Kinder schützen.
- https://fsfe.org/news/2023/news-20230712-01.html "The world after Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. A new generation of the Internet?"
- E-Mail an radio <bei> cccfr.de
- Mastodon @cccfr@chaos.social : https://chaos.social/@cccfr
- RSS Feed https://rdl.de/podcast/all/35236 für podcatcher und anderes
Termine https://cccfr.de/calendar/