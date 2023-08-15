chaosradio: Chaosradio Freiburg 0x83

Chaosradio Freiburg 0x83

cccamp23-einhorn-palme.jpeg

Einhorn und LED RGB Palme auf dem CCC Camp 2023 in Mildenberg bei Nacht bunt erleuchtet
Einhorn und LED RGB Palme auf dem CCC Camp 2023 in Mildenberg bei Nacht bunt erleuchtet
Lizenz: 
Public Domain
Quelle: 
Maila - CCCFr

Mitmachen und Feedback, live hier oder anachronistisch im Archiv …

Chaosradio live ins RDL gehackt. In Zukunft jeden 2. und 4. und 5. Montag ab 19h von und mit dem CCCFr - Chaos Computer Club Freiburg.

in der Sendung

 

Termine  https://cccfr.de/calendar/

Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!