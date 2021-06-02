Episode 6 Rohat Ciwan: Colourful Culture

Colourful Culture

rohat.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)

Diesen Monat hat unser Gast, Rohat Ciwan, ein Gespräch und erzählt ihre Musik und persönlichen Geschichten.
Der Podcast läuft im Radio Dreyeckland und arbeitet mit Ourvoice zusammen.

