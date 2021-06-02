Diesen Monat hat unser Gast, Rohat Ciwan, ein Gespräch und erzählt ihre Musik und persönlichen Geschichten.
Der Podcast läuft im Radio Dreyeckland und arbeitet mit Ourvoice zusammen.
Episode 2: Colourful Culture
Episode 1: Colourful Culture
COLOURFUL CULTURE BROADCAST
Colourful Culture 28.04.2021
Colorful Culture podcast, once a month an artist is invited to a studio talk and provides their music before, plays live and tells their personal story. The people have a migration or refugee background and are living here in Freiburg. The podcast is on the Radio Dreyeckland, and collaboration with Ourvoice.
Colourful Broadcast: Colourful Culture Episode 3
Colourful Culture 23.12.2020
