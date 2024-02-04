Eine Büchse Buntes »│□ Yellow Swansⱼ David Wallrafⱼ Genderisthebastard #-*

꙱‖‖≤꙱││ │ⱵꙘꓱꓱ֓օ≤+ pRR[\] <>/ {|}~»«­¬±ǀǁ˥öö˦˧ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ ↗jj⌂│□●Ⱶ <,>/{|‖ ≤/{|}~»\]<> /{

⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝|}~»«­¬˩˽gt˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞ Ⱶ<> ˥˦˧ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞r⌂│□/{|‖ ˨˩f˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ ↗⌂e│□● ֓օ≤+ [\] <> ganz traurig aus der Wäsche, aber ꓱꓱ֓օ≤+ [}~»«­¬±˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞⌂│□/⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝|}~»«­¬‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ ↗˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞⁼⁺⃝≤+ [\]Ⱶ <>/{|‖⁺⃝ |}~»«­¬ ˥˦˧ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞ ˥˦˧ ˨˩ ˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞⌂│□/{|e‖↗⌂│□● Ⱶ00 <>/{|‖⌂│hh□/{|‖ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ ↗⌂│□● ֓օ≤+ [\] dem Zeisig nicht unähnlich. ‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ ↗gq⌂-│□●Ⱶf <>/{|äü‖ ˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞ Ⱶ<> ˥˦˧ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞⌂│□/{|‖[}~»«­¬±˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞⌂ │□/⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝|}~»«­¬⌂│□ /{|s‖↗⌂│□● Ⱶ <>/{|↗5⌂│□ ●Ⱶ <>/{|‖ ˥˦˧ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞⌂│□/{|‖ können wir Euch auch nicht mehr helfen. Was zur Hölle ist da bloß in Euch ֓օ≤+ [\] <>/ {|}~»«­¬±ǀǁ[}~»«­¬±˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞⌂<>/{|‖⁺⃝ |}~»«­¬ ˥˦˧[}~»«­¬±˨˩≤/{|}~»‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ q↗⌂│□●Ⱶ <>/{|‖ ˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞|‖⌂│□/⌂│□‗ •⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝│ⱵꙘꓱꓱ֓օ≤+|}~»\]< >/{|‖⁺⃝ |}~»«­¬±ǀǁ[} ˩˽˾̷̊̃78Ή͢͞ Ⱶ<> ˥˦˧ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞<>/ ˨˩x˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞ ⌂│{|‖ ˩˽b˾̷̊̃pΉ͢͞|‖⌂│□/ ⌂│□‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝│­¬⌂│□ Yellow Swans: Left Behind. [\] <>/ {|}~»«­¬±ǀǁ[}~»«­¬± Genderisthebastard ˨˩x˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞ ⌂ Pansy Electronics. David Wallraf ‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ ↗jj⌂│□● The Commune Of Nightmares ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞r⌂│□/.

⌂│□/⁽⁾⁼vg⁺⃝|}~»«­¬‖‗•⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝ ↗˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞: Fabian und Jan

│□/{|‖↗⌂

Featuring:

Yellow Swans: Being There

Gintas K / Lärmschutz: Speak / Wet

David Wallraf: The Commune Of Nightmares

Degradation: Heavier Than The Death Of The Labour Party

Arv & Miljö: Samling

Yellow Swans: Left Behind

Genderisthebastard: Pansy Electronics

RITUAL PURIFICATION: Makara

│□/⁽⁾⁼⁺⃝|}~»«­¬Büchse Buntes ⌂│□ /{|‖↗uu⌂│□● Ⱶ <>/{|er↗⌂│□ 06. März, 17 Uhr ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞<>/ ˨˩˽˾̷̊̃Ή͢͞ Musikmagazin. FKKIN funkdefekt: 16.02., 20 Uhr. Schrill: 09.02.,17 Uhr.