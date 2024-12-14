FLINTA*Funk 14.12.24 I Stimmt!

Stimmt! Manchmal stimmt der Text zum leben, manchmal stimmt er einfach immer. Ein Universal-Gelöbnis, das uns antreibt und nicht loslässt. Manchmal stimmt uns die Stimme in eine andere Stimmung. Wertfrei und bunt, laut und leise, kratzig und auch mal jaulig. Eine Sendung zu stimmt, Stimme, Stimmung. Trackliste:

1. BÄLLE - Olicia - Out of the Blue

2. BERLIN COPS - Kat Frankie - erstes Albunm pocketknife 2007

3. BORN CLEVER - Kat Frankie - zweites Album Dance of a Stranger Heart

4. PLEASE DON'T GIVE ME WHAT I WANT - Kat Frankie - gleichnamiges Album

5. VERSAILLES Acapella Version - BODIES - Carmen

6. WONDER - BODIES - Wonder

7. LOVE IS A LOSING GAME - Amy Winehouse - At the BBC 2007

8. YOU KNOW IM NO GOOD - Amy Winehouse - At the BBC 2007

9. BACK TO BLACK - Amy Winehouse - Back to Black

10. PULSE - orange Version - Olicia und Demian Kappenstein - Liquid Lines

11. THE FIRST - Trinidad Doherty - Before

12. BUCK CREEK GIRLS - Nora Brown - Cinnamon Tree, 2019

13. BERTIE MAE'S CHILLY WINDS - Nora Brown - Long time to be gone

14. COPPER KETTLE - Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman - Lady of the lake EP 4 Songs, 2023

15. I DONT WANT TO GET MARRIED - Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - gleichnamiges Album

16. THE ROAD THAT'S WALKED BY FOOLS - Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - Hurricane Clarice,2022

17. DEMPUEI AURIAC - Cocanha - i ès ?

18. AVAL DINS UN CASTEL - La mal Coiffee - A l'agacha

19. LA SANTE - A.l.i.c.e. Band - L'oisaux manifique

20. AT THE COUNTER - Bas Jan - Back to the swamp

21. PSYCHEDELIC ORGASM - Kim Gordon - The Collective

22. BYE BYE - Kim Gordon - The Collective