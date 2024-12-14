FLINTA*Funk 14.12.24 I Stimmt!

FLINTA*Funk 14.12.24 I Stimmt!

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.

signal-2024-12-11-181206_002.jpeg

mit Schreibmaschine, die am unteren Bildrand zu sehen ist, wurde Stimmt! geschrieben, das ist in der Mitte des Bildes zu sehen. Farbe des Bildes ist grau/schwarz/beige.
stimmt doch!
Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
homebase
Stimmt!   Manchmal stimmt der Text zum leben, manchmal stimmt er einfach immer. Ein Universal-Gelöbnis, das uns antreibt und nicht loslässt. Manchmal stimmt uns die Stimme in eine andere Stimmung. Wertfrei und bunt, laut und leise, kratzig und auch mal jaulig.   Eine Sendung zu stimmt, Stimme, Stimmung.     Trackliste:

1. BÄLLE - Olicia - Out of the Blue
2. BERLIN COPS - Kat Frankie - erstes Albunm pocketknife 2007
3. BORN CLEVER - Kat Frankie - zweites Album Dance of a Stranger Heart
4. PLEASE DON'T GIVE ME WHAT I WANT - Kat Frankie - gleichnamiges Album
5. VERSAILLES Acapella Version - BODIES - Carmen
6. WONDER - BODIES -  Wonder
7. LOVE IS A LOSING GAME - Amy Winehouse - At the BBC 2007
8. YOU KNOW IM NO GOOD - Amy Winehouse - At the BBC 2007
9. BACK TO BLACK - Amy Winehouse -  Back to Black
10. PULSE - orange Version - Olicia und Demian Kappenstein - Liquid Lines
11. THE FIRST - Trinidad Doherty - Before
12. BUCK CREEK GIRLS - Nora Brown - Cinnamon Tree, 2019
13. BERTIE MAE'S CHILLY WINDS - Nora Brown  -  Long time to be gone
14. COPPER KETTLE - Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman - Lady of the lake EP 4 Songs, 2023
15. I DONT WANT TO GET MARRIED - Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - gleichnamiges Album
16. THE ROAD THAT'S WALKED BY FOOLS - Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - Hurricane Clarice,2022
17. DEMPUEI AURIAC - Cocanha -  i ès ?
18. AVAL DINS UN CASTEL - La mal Coiffee - A l'agacha
19. LA SANTE - A.l.i.c.e. Band - L'oisaux manifique
20. AT THE COUNTER - Bas Jan - Back to the swamp
21. PSYCHEDELIC ORGASM - Kim Gordon - The Collective
22. BYE BYE - Kim Gordon - The Collective

Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!