1. BÄLLE - Olicia - Out of the Blue
2. BERLIN COPS - Kat Frankie - erstes Albunm pocketknife 2007
3. BORN CLEVER - Kat Frankie - zweites Album Dance of a Stranger Heart
4. PLEASE DON'T GIVE ME WHAT I WANT - Kat Frankie - gleichnamiges Album
5. VERSAILLES Acapella Version - BODIES - Carmen
6. WONDER - BODIES - Wonder
7. LOVE IS A LOSING GAME - Amy Winehouse - At the BBC 2007
8. YOU KNOW IM NO GOOD - Amy Winehouse - At the BBC 2007
9. BACK TO BLACK - Amy Winehouse - Back to Black
10. PULSE - orange Version - Olicia und Demian Kappenstein - Liquid Lines
11. THE FIRST - Trinidad Doherty - Before
12. BUCK CREEK GIRLS - Nora Brown - Cinnamon Tree, 2019
13. BERTIE MAE'S CHILLY WINDS - Nora Brown - Long time to be gone
14. COPPER KETTLE - Nora Brown & Stephanie Coleman - Lady of the lake EP 4 Songs, 2023
15. I DONT WANT TO GET MARRIED - Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - gleichnamiges Album
16. THE ROAD THAT'S WALKED BY FOOLS - Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - Hurricane Clarice,2022
17. DEMPUEI AURIAC - Cocanha - i ès ?
18. AVAL DINS UN CASTEL - La mal Coiffee - A l'agacha
19. LA SANTE - A.l.i.c.e. Band - L'oisaux manifique
20. AT THE COUNTER - Bas Jan - Back to the swamp
21. PSYCHEDELIC ORGASM - Kim Gordon - The Collective
22. BYE BYE - Kim Gordon - The Collective
FLINTA*Funk 14.12.24 I Stimmt!
