FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Exotics und Sidekicks

Exotische Köstlichkeiten aus Skandinavien von Ki! und Dina Ögon, der kaleidoskopische Bounce von The Go !Team, die stimmgewaltigen Young Fathers und neue Alben von Sidekicks wie The Arcs (mit u.a. Dan Auerbach von The Black Keys), sowie Blur-Schlagzeuger Dave Rowntree und Blur-Gitarrist Graham Coxon zusammen mit Rose Elinor Dougall (The Pipettes) als The Waeve.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Ki!
|
Abeokuta
|
Boy From Haeundae Beach
|
Crunchy Frog
|
|
2.
|
Ki!
|
Ma y Tro i
|
Boy From Haeundae Beach
|
Crunchy Frog
|
|
3.
|
Dina Ögon
|
Mellan Slagen
|
OAS
|
Playground
|
|
4.
|
Dina Ögon
|
Bakom Glaset
|
OAS
|
Playground
|
|
5.
|
The Go! Team
|
Stay Away And Ask Me In A Different Way
|
Get Up Consequences Pt. 2
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
6.
|
The Go! Team
|
Look Away, Look Away Feat. Star Feminine Band
|
Get Up Consequences Pt. 2
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
7.
|
The Arcs
|
Keep On Dreamin´
|
Electrophonic Chronic
|
Concord
|
|
8.
|
The Arcs
|
Sunshine
|
Electrophonic Chronic
|
Concord
|
|
9.
|
Young Fathers
|
I Saw
|
Heavy Heavy
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
10.
|
Young Fathers
|
Geronimo
|
Heavy Heavy
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
11.
|
Special Interest
|
Cherry Blue Intention
|
Endure
|
Rough Trade
|
|
12.
|
What are people for?
|
Bring Back The Dirt
|
S/t
|
Alien Transistor
|
|
13.
|
Nicolas Bougaieff
|
Naked Eye
|
Begin Within
|
Mute
|
|
14.
|
Nicolas Bougaieff
|
Pain Goes Away
|
Begin Within
|
Mute
|
|
15.
|
Rival Consoles
|
Eventually
|
Now is
|
Erased Tapes
|
|
16.
|
Yann Tiersen
|
3 8 1 16 20 5 18. 14 9 14 5 20 5 5 14
|
11 5 18 2 5 18
|
Mute
|
|
17.
|
The Waeve
|
Kill Me Again
|
S/t
|
Transgressive/PIAS
|
|
18
|
Dave Rowntree
|
London Bridge
|
Radio Songs
|
Cooking Vinyl
|
|
19.
|
Nadine Khouri
|
Keep On Pushing These Walls
|
Another Life
|
Talitres
|
|
20.
|
Nadine Khouri
|
Vertigo
|
Another Life
|
Talitres
|