FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Exotics und Sidekicks

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Exotics und Sidekicks

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.

Arcs-Electrophonic-Chronic.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
Album-Cover: The Arcs - electrophonic chronic

Exotische Köstlichkeiten aus Skandinavien von Ki! und Dina Ögon, der kaleidoskopische Bounce von The Go !Team, die stimmgewaltigen Young Fathers und neue Alben von Sidekicks wie The Arcs (mit u.a. Dan Auerbach von The Black Keys), sowie Blur-Schlagzeuger Dave Rowntree und Blur-Gitarrist Graham Coxon zusammen mit Rose Elinor Dougall (The Pipettes) als The Waeve

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Ki!

Abeokuta

Boy From Haeundae Beach

Crunchy Frog

 

2.

Ki!

Ma y Tro i

Boy From Haeundae Beach

Crunchy Frog

 

3.

Dina Ögon

Mellan Slagen

OAS

Playground

 

4.

Dina Ögon

Bakom Glaset

OAS

Playground

 

5.

The Go! Team

Stay Away And Ask Me In A Different Way

Get Up Consequences Pt. 2

Memphis Industries

 

6.

The Go! Team

Look Away, Look Away Feat. Star Feminine Band

Get Up Consequences Pt. 2

Memphis Industries

 

7.

The Arcs

Keep On Dreamin´

Electrophonic Chronic

Concord

 

8.

The Arcs

Sunshine

Electrophonic Chronic

Concord

 

9.

Young Fathers

I Saw

Heavy Heavy

Ninja Tune

 

10.

Young Fathers

Geronimo

Heavy Heavy

Ninja Tune

 

11.

Special Interest

Cherry Blue Intention

Endure

Rough Trade

 

12.

What are people for?

Bring Back The Dirt

S/t

Alien Transistor

 

13.

Nicolas Bougaieff

Naked Eye

Begin Within

Mute

 

14.

Nicolas Bougaieff

Pain Goes Away

Begin Within

Mute

 

15.

Rival Consoles

Eventually

Now is

Erased Tapes

 

16.

Yann Tiersen

3 8 1 16 20 5 18. 14 9 14 5 20 5 5 14

11 5 18 2 5 18

Mute

 

17.

The Waeve

Kill Me Again

S/t

Transgressive/PIAS

 

18

Dave Rowntree

London Bridge

Radio Songs

Cooking Vinyl

 

19.

Nadine Khouri

Keep On Pushing These Walls

Another Life

Talitres

 

20.

Nadine Khouri

Vertigo

Another Life

Talitres

 
Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!