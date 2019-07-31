Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 02. August 2019, 21-22.30 h

Verbindungen aus Glitzer, Glamour und Rock auf neuen Alben von den Black Keys und Kyle Craft. The Raconteurs, die kleine Supergroup von Jack White und Brendan Benson drängt nach über einem Jahrzent Abstinenz mit ihrer 70s-affinen Mischung aus Einfühlsamkeit und Draufgängertum zurück ins Rampenlicht.
Vom Artrock von School of Language über den Pop-Perfektionismus des Edwyn Collins hinein ins britische Büroleben mit The Divine Comedy. Nach einem Ausflug ins australische Outback zu Psychedelic Porn Crumpets und King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard weist der ehemalige Jane's-Addiction-Zampano Perry Farrell den Weg weiter. Die halluzinogene Bubblegum-Psychedelic der Flaming Lips löst sich in den krautigen Loops von Jane Weaver und der retrofuturistischen Exotica von Vanishing Twin auf.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Field Music
|
Open here
|
Open here
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
2.
|
School of Language
|
Adult in the Room
|
45
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
3.
|
Baxter Dury
|
Tais toi
|
Rough Trade Shops –Counter Culture 08
|
Rough Trade
|
|
4.
|
Edwyn Collins
|
Glasgow to London
|
Badbea
|
AED
|
|
5.
|
Reigning Sound
|
Everything i do is wrong
|
Abdication … for Love
|
Merge
|
|
6.
|
The Divine Comedy
|
Office Politics
|
Office Politics
|
PIAS
|
|
7.
|
The Divine Comedy
|
You´ll never work in this town again
|
Office Politics
|
PIAS
|
|
8.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
This Thing
|
Fishing for Fishies
|
PIAS
|
|
9.
|
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
|
Bill´s Mandolin
|
And now for the Whatchamacallit
|
Marathon
|
|
10.
|
The Black Keys
|
Shine a little light
|
Let´s rock
|
Nonesuch
|
|
11.
|
The Black Keys
|
Get yourself together
|
Let´s rock
|
Nonesuch
|
|
12.
|
Spoon
|
No bullets spent
|
Everything hits at once: best of
|
Matador
|
|
13.
|
Kyle Craft
|
2 Ugly 4 NY
|
Showboat Honey
|
Sub Pop
|
|
14.
|
Raconteurs
|
Only Child
|
Help us Stranger
|
Third Man
|
|
15.
|
Raconteurs
|
Bored and raised
|
Help us Stranger
|
Third Man
|
|
16.
|
Bleached
|
Daydream
|
Don´t you´ve had enough?
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
17.
|
Bleached
|
Hard to kill
|
Don´t you´ve had enough?
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
18.
|
Perry Farrell
|
Snakes have many Hips
|
Kind Heaven
|
BMG
|
|
19.
|
The Flaming Lips
|
Feedalodum Beetle Dot
|
King´s Mouth
|
Bella Union
|
|
20.
|
The Flaming Lips
|
Funeral Parade
|
King´s Mouth
|
Bella Union
|
|
21.
|
Jane Weaver
|
Did you see butterflies (loops variation)
|
Loops in the secret society
|
Fire
|
|
22.
|
Vanishing Twin
|
Language is a city (let me out)
|
The Age of immunology
|
Fire
|
|
23.
|
Vanishing Twin
|
KRK (at home in strange places)
|
The Age of immunology
|
Fire
|