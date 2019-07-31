Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 02. August 2019, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.

Verbindungen aus Glitzer, Glamour und Rock auf neuen Alben von den Black Keys und Kyle Craft. The Raconteurs, die kleine Supergroup von Jack White und Brendan Benson drängt nach über einem Jahrzent Abstinenz mit ihrer 70s-affinen Mischung aus Einfühlsamkeit und Draufgängertum zurück ins Rampenlicht.

Vom Artrock von School of Language über den Pop-Perfektionismus des Edwyn Collins hinein ins britische Büroleben mit The Divine Comedy. Nach einem Ausflug ins australische Outback zu Psychedelic Porn Crumpets und King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard weist der ehemalige Jane's-Addiction-Zampano Perry Farrell den Weg weiter. Die halluzinogene Bubblegum-Psychedelic der Flaming Lips löst sich in den krautigen Loops von Jane Weaver und der retrofuturistischen Exotica von Vanishing Twin auf.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Field Music

Open here

Open here

Memphis Industries

 

2.

School of Language

Adult in the Room

45

Memphis Industries

 

3.

Baxter Dury

Tais toi

Rough Trade Shops –Counter Culture 08

Rough Trade

 

4.

Edwyn Collins

Glasgow to London

Badbea

AED

 

5.

Reigning Sound

Everything i do is wrong

Abdication … for Love

Merge

 

6.

The Divine Comedy

Office Politics

Office Politics

PIAS

 

7.

The Divine Comedy

You´ll never work in this town again

Office Politics

PIAS

 

8.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

This Thing

Fishing for Fishies

PIAS

 

9.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Bill´s Mandolin

And now for the Whatchamacallit

Marathon

 

10.

The Black Keys

Shine a little light

Let´s rock

Nonesuch

 

11.

The Black Keys

Get yourself together

Let´s rock

Nonesuch

 

12.

Spoon

No bullets spent

Everything hits at once: best of

Matador

 

13.

Kyle Craft

2 Ugly 4 NY

Showboat Honey

Sub Pop

 

14.

Raconteurs

Only Child

Help us Stranger

Third Man

 

15.

Raconteurs

Bored and raised

Help us Stranger

Third Man

 

16.

Bleached

Daydream

Don´t you´ve had enough?

Dead Oceans

 

17.

Bleached

Hard to kill

Don´t you´ve had enough?

Dead Oceans

 

18.

Perry Farrell

Snakes have many Hips

Kind Heaven

BMG

 

19.

The Flaming Lips

Feedalodum Beetle Dot

King´s Mouth

Bella Union

 

20.

The Flaming Lips

Funeral Parade

King´s Mouth

Bella Union

 

21.

Jane Weaver

Did you see butterflies (loops variation)

Loops in the secret society

Fire

 

22.

Vanishing Twin

Language is a city (let me out)

The Age of immunology

Fire

 

23.

Vanishing Twin

KRK (at home in strange places)

The Age of immunology

Fire

 