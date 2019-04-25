Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 26. April 2019 | 17-18 Uhr

Hollyhocks sind ja Stockrosen. Zumindest in der Botanik. Hin und wieder machen Stockrosen auch Musik. Wenn das der Fall ist, kommen sie aus Boston, Massachusetts und klingen gar nicht mal so schlecht. Mehrere Veröffentlichungen der Band sind auf Bandcamp.com zu finden, hier das Album "A Seed To A Sapling" vom Oktober 2018. Fröhlichen Erkenntnisgewinn, Pippi.
Interpret
Album
Titel
Hollyhocks
A Seed To A Sapling
The Ship Has Gone Down
Hollyhocks
A Seed To A Sapling
Far Cry, Shoreline
Hollyhocks
A Seed To A Sapling
Balance
The Flaming Lips
King's Mouth
Giant Baby
The Flaming Lips
King's Mouth
Electric Fire
Cage the Elephant
Social Cues
Social Cues
Cage the Elephant
Social Cues
Skin and Bones
Cage the Elephant
Social Cues
House of Glass
Billie Eilish
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
When The Party's Over
Billie Eilish
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Ilomilo
Billie Eilish
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
I Love You
All Tvvins
Just to Exist
In the Dark
All Tvvins
Just to Exist
Build a Bridge