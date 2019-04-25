Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 26. April 2019 | 17-18 Uhr

hollyhocks - a seed to a sapling
Hollyhocks sind ja Stockrosen. Zumindest in der Botanik. Hin und wieder machen Stockrosen auch Musik. Wenn das der Fall ist, kommen sie aus Boston, Massachusetts und klingen gar nicht mal so schlecht. Mehrere Veröffentlichungen der Band sind auf Bandcamp.com zu finden, hier das Album "A Seed To A Sapling" vom Oktober 2018. Fröhlichen Erkenntnisgewinn, Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Hollyhocks

A Seed To A Sapling

The Ship Has Gone Down

Hollyhocks

A Seed To A Sapling

Far Cry, Shoreline

Hollyhocks

A Seed To A Sapling

Balance

The Flaming Lips

King's Mouth

Giant Baby

The Flaming Lips

King's Mouth

Electric Fire

Cage the Elephant

Social Cues

Social Cues

Cage the Elephant

Social Cues

Skin and Bones

Cage the Elephant

Social Cues

House of Glass

Billie Eilish

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

When The Party's Over

Billie Eilish

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Ilomilo

Billie Eilish

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

I Love You

All Tvvins

Just to Exist

In the Dark

All Tvvins

Just to Exist

Build a Bridge