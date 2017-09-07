Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 08. September 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Lang erwartet, endlich da: Das neue Werk von "The National". "Cage The Elephant" haben ein Pseudo-Live-Album veröffentlicht. Klingt auch gut. Dazu Soft- und Classic-Rock von "Sugarfoot" und "Status Quo". Und damit es nicht zu ruhig wird, "The Loranes" und "Shotgun Valium" mit einer gehörigen Portion Stoner- bzw. Garage-Rock. In diesem Sinne, um es mit AC/DC zu sagen: Let there be rock. Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

The Loranes

2nd

Get Free

The Loranes

2nd

Elevator

Cage The Elephant

Unpeeled

Spiderhead

Cage The Elephant

Unpeeled

Cold Cold Cold

The National

Sleep Well Beast

Walk It Back

The National

Sleep Well Beast

Dark Side of the Gym

Status Quo

Just Supposin'

Rock 'N Roll

Status Quo

Just Supposin'

Coming And Going

Sugarfoot

The Santa Ana

The Nightingale

Sugarfoot

The Santa Ana

My Buzzing Telephone

Shotgun Valium

The Story of Frank Tranquill

Revolution