Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 08. September 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
The Loranes
|
2nd
|
Get Free
|
The Loranes
|
2nd
|
Elevator
|
Cage The Elephant
|
Unpeeled
|
Spiderhead
|
Cage The Elephant
|
Unpeeled
|
Cold Cold Cold
|
The National
|
Sleep Well Beast
|
Walk It Back
|
The National
|
Sleep Well Beast
|
Dark Side of the Gym
|
Status Quo
|
Just Supposin'
|
Rock 'N Roll
|
Status Quo
|
Just Supposin'
|
Coming And Going
|
Sugarfoot
|
The Santa Ana
|
The Nightingale
|
Sugarfoot
|
The Santa Ana
|
My Buzzing Telephone
|
Shotgun Valium
|
The Story of Frank Tranquill
|
Revolution
Lang erwartet, endlich da: Das neue Werk von "The National". "Cage The Elephant" haben ein Pseudo-Live-Album veröffentlicht. Klingt auch gut. Dazu Soft- und Classic-Rock von "Sugarfoot" und "Status Quo". Und damit es nicht zu ruhig wird, "The Loranes" und "Shotgun Valium" mit einer gehörigen Portion Stoner- bzw. Garage-Rock. In diesem Sinne, um es mit AC/DC zu sagen: Let there be rock. Pippi.