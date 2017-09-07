Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 08. September 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Lang erwartet, endlich da: Das neue Werk von "The National". "Cage The Elephant" haben ein Pseudo-Live-Album veröffentlicht. Klingt auch gut. Dazu Soft- und Classic-Rock von "Sugarfoot" und "Status Quo". Und damit es nicht zu ruhig wird, "The Loranes" und "Shotgun Valium" mit einer gehörigen Portion Stoner- bzw. Garage-Rock. In diesem Sinne, um es mit AC/DC zu sagen: Let there be rock. Pippi.