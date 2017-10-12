Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 13. Oktober 2017, 21-22.30 h

Die Bariton-Melancholie von The National auf ihrem Album "Sleep Well Beast" trifft auf die Heulsusen von Wolf Parade auf dem nach sieben Jahren Abstinenz erscheinenden "Cry Cry Cry".

Deutlich tougher am Mikro als die sonoren Herren und überhaupt unterwegs sind heute die Damen: Mit motorischem Gitarrenrock von sonic Ladies wie den krautrockigen Australierinnen von Beaches, den angepunkten Schwedinnen von Rome Is Not A Town, dem punked out Reverb-Rock von L.A. Witch und den Filthy Friends, der Neuband von Sleater Kinney-Stimme Corin Tucker mit u.a. Peter Buck (R.E.M)

Außerdem Gitarren-orientierte Indierock-Upstarts wie die Londoner Wolf Alice und die aus Nashville stammenden Bully mit jeweils außergewöhnlichen Sängerinnen und eine ordentliche Ladung Konzerttipps!

 

Playlist:

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

The National

Day I die

Sleep well beast

4AD

 

2.

The National

Walk it Back

Sleep well beast

4AD

 

3.

Wolf Parade

Lazarus Online

Cry Cry Cry

Sub Pop

 

4.

Wolf Parade

Incantation

Cry Cry Cry

Sub Pop

 

5.

Wolf Alice

Beautifully unconventional

Visions of a life

Caroline

 

6.

Wolf Alice

Yuk Foo

Visions of a life

Caroline

 

7.

Bully

Spiral

Losing

Sub Pop

 

8.

Bully

Feel the same

Losing

Sub Pop

 

9.

Filthy Friends

Despierta

Invitation

Kill Rock Stars

 

10.

Beaches

Void

Second of spring

Chapter Music

 

11.

L.A. Witch

Drive your car

S/t

Suicide Squeeze

 

12.

Rome is not a town

Ashes

It´s a dare

Startracks

 

13.

Torres

Helen in the Woods

Three Futures

4AD

 

14.

Torres

Three Futures

Three Futures

4AD

 

15.

Dear Reader

Mean well

Day fever

City Slang

 

16.

Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts

Sad screaming man

Manhattan

Rough Trade

 

17.

Boss Hog

Ski Bunny

S/t

Geffen

 

18.

Boss Hog

Billy

Brood X

Bronzerat

 

19.

DAF

Mussolini

Das ist DAF

Grönland

 

20.

DAF

Kebabträume

Das ist DAF

Grönland

 

21.

Slackers

So this ist he night

Wasted

Hellcat

 