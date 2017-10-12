Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 13. Oktober 2017, 21-22.30 h

Die Bariton-Melancholie von The National auf ihrem Album "Sleep Well Beast" trifft auf die Heulsusen von Wolf Parade auf dem nach sieben Jahren Abstinenz erscheinenden "Cry Cry Cry".
Deutlich tougher am Mikro als die sonoren Herren und überhaupt unterwegs sind heute die Damen: Mit motorischem Gitarrenrock von sonic Ladies wie den krautrockigen Australierinnen von Beaches, den angepunkten Schwedinnen von Rome Is Not A Town, dem punked out Reverb-Rock von L.A. Witch und den Filthy Friends, der Neuband von Sleater Kinney-Stimme Corin Tucker mit u.a. Peter Buck (R.E.M)
Außerdem Gitarren-orientierte Indierock-Upstarts wie die Londoner Wolf Alice und die aus Nashville stammenden Bully mit jeweils außergewöhnlichen Sängerinnen und eine ordentliche Ladung Konzerttipps!
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
The National
|
Day I die
|
Sleep well beast
|
4AD
|
|
2.
|
The National
|
Walk it Back
|
Sleep well beast
|
4AD
|
|
3.
|
Wolf Parade
|
Lazarus Online
|
Cry Cry Cry
|
Sub Pop
|
|
4.
|
Wolf Parade
|
Incantation
|
Cry Cry Cry
|
Sub Pop
|
|
5.
|
Wolf Alice
|
Beautifully unconventional
|
Visions of a life
|
Caroline
|
|
6.
|
Wolf Alice
|
Yuk Foo
|
Visions of a life
|
Caroline
|
|
7.
|
Bully
|
Spiral
|
Losing
|
Sub Pop
|
|
8.
|
Bully
|
Feel the same
|
Losing
|
Sub Pop
|
|
9.
|
Filthy Friends
|
Despierta
|
Invitation
|
Kill Rock Stars
|
|
10.
|
Beaches
|
Void
|
Second of spring
|
Chapter Music
|
|
11.
|
L.A. Witch
|
Drive your car
|
S/t
|
Suicide Squeeze
|
|
12.
|
Rome is not a town
|
Ashes
|
It´s a dare
|
Startracks
|
|
13.
|
Torres
|
Helen in the Woods
|
Three Futures
|
4AD
|
|
14.
|
Torres
|
Three Futures
|
Three Futures
|
4AD
|
|
15.
|
Dear Reader
|
Mean well
|
Day fever
|
City Slang
|
|
16.
|
Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts
|
Sad screaming man
|
Manhattan
|
Rough Trade
|
|
17.
|
Boss Hog
|
Ski Bunny
|
S/t
|
Geffen
|
|
18.
|
Boss Hog
|
Billy
|
Brood X
|
Bronzerat
|
|
19.
|
DAF
|
Mussolini
|
Das ist DAF
|
Grönland
|
|
20.
|
DAF
|
Kebabträume
|
Das ist DAF
|
Grönland
|
|
21.
|
Slackers
|
So this ist he night
|
Wasted
|
Hellcat
|