Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 20. Januar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Was lange währt, wird endlich gut! The XX mit dem lang erwarteten neuen Album. Austra aus Elkland piepst sich auch in die Welt. Daneben klassischer Indie-Rock von Half Japanese. Zumindest hier ist die Welt noch in Ordnung. Dankeschön.

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Johnny Firebird

Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers

One Thousand and One Lies

Johnny Firebird

Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers

Overdue

Austra

Future Politics

Future Politics

Austra

Future Politics

Utopia

Half Japanese

Hear The Lions Roar

Hear The Lions Roar

Half Japanese

Hear The Lions Roar

Its Our Time

Piano Magic

Closure

Let Me Introduce You

Piano Magic

Closure

Living for Other People

The xx

I See You

Lips

The xx

I See You

A Violent Noise

The xx

I See You

Performance

The Flaming Lips

Oczy Mlody

There Should Be Unicorns

The Flaming Lips

Oczy Mlody

Galaxy I Sink