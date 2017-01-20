|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Johnny Firebird
|
Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers
|
One Thousand and One Lies
|
Johnny Firebird
|
Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers
|
Overdue
|
Austra
|
Future Politics
|
Future Politics
|
Austra
|
Future Politics
|
Utopia
|
Half Japanese
|
Hear The Lions Roar
|
Hear The Lions Roar
|
Half Japanese
|
Hear The Lions Roar
|
Its Our Time
|
Piano Magic
|
Closure
|
Let Me Introduce You
|
Piano Magic
|
Closure
|
Living for Other People
|
The xx
|
I See You
|
Lips
|
The xx
|
I See You
|
A Violent Noise
|
The xx
|
I See You
|
Performance
|
The Flaming Lips
|
Oczy Mlody
|
There Should Be Unicorns
|
The Flaming Lips
|
Oczy Mlody
|
Galaxy I Sink
Was lange währt, wird endlich gut! The XX mit dem lang erwarteten neuen Album. Austra aus Elkland piepst sich auch in die Welt. Daneben klassischer Indie-Rock von Half Japanese. Zumindest hier ist die Welt noch in Ordnung. Dankeschön.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 20. Januar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.