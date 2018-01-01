|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
The War On Drugs
|
A Deeper Understanding
|
Holding On
|
Temples
|
Volcano
|
Certainty
|
Echobelly
|
Anarchy and Alchemy
|
Molotov
|
Austra
|
Future Politics
|
Future Politics
|
Cold War Kids
|
LA Divine
|
So Tied Up
|
Primal Scream
|
Chaosmosis
|
Where the Light Gets In
|
Ariel Pink & Weyes Blood
|
Myths 002 EP
|
Morning After
|
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
|
The Echo of Pleasure
|
Anymore
|
Las Rosas
|
Everyone Gets Exactly
|
I Might Die
|
Cigarettes After Sex
|
Cigarettes After Sex
|
Each Time You Fall in Love
|
Bush
|
Black and White Rainbows
|
The Beat of Your Heart
|
The Afghan Whigs
|
In Spades
|
Oriole
Am ersten Dienstag des Jahres 2018 nun der dritte Teil des musikalischen Rückblicks auf 2017. Ausgewählte Tracks aus den Alben des vergangenen Jahres, vorgestellt im Musikmagazin immer freitags auf Radio Dreyeckland. Sollte sich jmd. verstärkt für "The Pains of Being Pure at Heart" interessieren, der kann sich den 02. März in der Laiterie in Strasbourg vormerken. Bis dahin. Cu Pippi.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Dienstag 02. Januar 2018 | 17-18 Uhr
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.