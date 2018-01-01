Musikmagazin | Playlist | Dienstag 02. Januar 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Am ersten Dienstag des Jahres 2018 nun der dritte Teil des musikalischen Rückblicks auf 2017. Ausgewählte Tracks aus den Alben des vergangenen Jahres, vorgestellt im Musikmagazin immer freitags auf Radio Dreyeckland. Sollte sich jmd. verstärkt für "The Pains of Being Pure at Heart" interessieren, der kann sich den 02. März in der Laiterie in Strasbourg vormerken. Bis dahin. Cu Pippi.

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Dienstag 02. Januar 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

las rosas - everyone gets exactly what they want.jpg

las rosas - everyone gets exactly what they want
las rosas - everyone gets exactly what they want
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

The War On Drugs

A Deeper Understanding

Holding On

Temples

Volcano

Certainty

Echobelly

Anarchy and Alchemy

Molotov

Austra

Future Politics

Future Politics

Cold War Kids

LA Divine

So Tied Up

Primal Scream

Chaosmosis

Where the Light Gets In

Ariel Pink & Weyes Blood

Myths 002  EP

Morning After

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

The Echo of Pleasure

Anymore

Las Rosas

Everyone Gets Exactly
What They Want

I Might Die

Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex

Each Time You Fall in Love

Bush

Black and White Rainbows

The Beat of Your Heart

The Afghan Whigs

In Spades

Oriole