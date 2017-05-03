Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 05. Mai 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.
Interpret
Album
Titel
The Cranberries
Something Else
The Glory
The Cranberries
Something Else
Why
Mark Lanegan
Gargoyle
Death's Head Tattoo
Mark Lanegan
Gargoyle
Emperor
Jamiroquai
Automaton
Automaton
Jamiroquai
Automaton
We Can do It
The Afghan Whigs
In Spades
Arabian Heights
The Afghan Whigs
In Spades
Oriole
The Afghan Whigs
In Spades
The Spell
Lowly
Heba
Deer Eyes
Lowly
Heba
Prepare the Lake