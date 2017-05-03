Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 05. Mai 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Der Tag der Arbeit ist vorbei, der Tag der Mutter ist im Anmarsch. Heute ist erstmal Tag des Musikmagazins. Keine Diskussion! Wir feiern den Geburtstag von "In Spades", dem neuen Album der Afghan Whigs. Der Rest ist auch nicht zu verachten. Ist so. Wie gesagt, keine Diskussion!

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 05. Mai 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.

mark lanegan band - gargoyle.png

mark lanegan band - gargoyle
mark lanegan band - gargoyle
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

The Cranberries

Something Else

The Glory

The Cranberries

Something Else

Why

Mark Lanegan

Gargoyle

Death's Head Tattoo

Mark Lanegan

Gargoyle

Emperor

Jamiroquai

Automaton

Automaton

Jamiroquai

Automaton

We Can do It

The Afghan Whigs

In Spades

Arabian Heights

The Afghan Whigs

In Spades

Oriole

The Afghan Whigs

In Spades

The Spell

Lowly

Heba

Deer Eyes

Lowly

Heba

Prepare the Lake