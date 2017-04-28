Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 28. April 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Zur Abwechslung endlich wieder ein klassisches Musikmagazin mit Alternative Rock, Indie-Pop, Elektronik und ein wenig Psych-Rock. Die Welt dreht sich weiter. Unabhängig von allen Doom-Metal-Geschichten! Wird's Frühling?

western daughter - driftwood songs.jpg

western daughter - driftwood songs
western daughter - driftwood songs
Interpret

Album

Titel

Western Daughter

Driftwood Songs

Exhibition On Main St.

Western Daughter

Driftwood Songs

Pillars of Salt

Goldfrapp

Silver Eye

Ocean

Goldfrapp

Silver Eye

Systemagic

Thurston Moore

Rock N Roll Consciousness

Cusp

Cold War Kids

LA Divine

So Tied Up

Cold War Kids

LA Divine

Invincible

Cold War Kids

LA Divine

Open Up The Heavens

Soybomb

Plastic Festival

Baby Faith

Soybomb

Plastic Festival

Part Of Me Is You

Lowly

Heba

Prepare the Lake

Lowly

Heba

Deer Eyes