Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 28. April 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Western Daughter
|
Driftwood Songs
|
Exhibition On Main St.
|
Western Daughter
|
Driftwood Songs
|
Pillars of Salt
|
Goldfrapp
|
Silver Eye
|
Ocean
|
Goldfrapp
|
Silver Eye
|
Systemagic
|
Thurston Moore
|
Rock N Roll Consciousness
|
Cusp
|
Cold War Kids
|
LA Divine
|
So Tied Up
|
Cold War Kids
|
LA Divine
|
Invincible
|
Cold War Kids
|
LA Divine
|
Open Up The Heavens
|
Soybomb
|
Plastic Festival
|
Baby Faith
|
Soybomb
|
Plastic Festival
|
Part Of Me Is You
|
Lowly
|
Heba
|
Prepare the Lake
|
Lowly
|
Heba
|
Deer Eyes
Zur Abwechslung endlich wieder ein klassisches Musikmagazin mit Alternative Rock, Indie-Pop, Elektronik und ein wenig Psych-Rock. Die Welt dreht sich weiter. Unabhängig von allen Doom-Metal-Geschichten! Wird's Frühling?