Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 09.12.2016, 21-22.30 h

Rastlos, frei und wild unterwegs in den grau-schattierten Schattenwelten der neuen Alben der Russen von Motorama und der Schwedin Christine Owman. In Jagdgründen zwischen Raum und Hall bewegt sich der ausdrucksstarke Iceage-Sänger Elias Bender Ronnenfelt mit seinem Projekt Marching Church und Anika mit ihrem Projekt Exploding View. Außerdem kosmisches von Virginia Wing und psychedelic-getünchtes von Wolf People und Brian Jonestown Massacre und die Pixies sind auch wieder da.

Götz Adler hat auch kraftvolle Freeform-Statements von alten Bekannten aus den 90ern im Programm wie das um Thalia Zedek (Ex-Come) und Gavin McCarthy (Ex-Karate) neu formierte Trio mit dem kurz & schmerzlosen Namen E oder das von Fugazi´s Guy Picciotto produzierte griechisch-australische Duo Xylouris White, bestehend aus Dirty Three-Schlagzeuger Jim White und dem kretischen Lautenspieler George Xylouris. Als umtriebige Socializer entpuppen sich Future of the Left-Bassistin Julia Ruzicka mit This becomes us und Adam Harding als Dumb Numbers, die beide bei jedem Song ihrer Bandprojekte das Line-Up wechselten.

 

Playlist:

1.

The Growlers

Vacant Lot

City Club

Cult

 

2.

Pixies

Classic Masher

Head Carrier

Pixiesmusic/PIAS

 

3.

Pixies

Talent

Head Carrier

Pixiesmusic/PIAS

 

4.

This becomes us

Painter man is coming feat. Black Francis

S/t

Prescriptions

 

5.

Future of the Left

Back when I was brilliant

Peace and Truce of Future of the Left

Prescriptions

 

6.

E

Silo

S/t

Thrill Jockey

 

7.

E

Candidate

S/t

Thrill Jockey

 

8.

Xylouris White

Forging

Black peak

Bella Union

 

9.

Dumb Numbers

Girl on the Screen

II

Joyful Noise

 

10.

Motorama

Above the Clouds

Dialogues

Talitres

 

11.

Motorama

Someone is missed

Dialogues

Talitres

 

12.

Christine Owman

Denial

When on Fire

Glitterhouse

 

13.

Christine Owman

When on Fire feat. Mark Lanegan

When on Fire

Glitterhouse

 

14.

Marching Church

Up for days

Telling it like it is

Sacred Bones

 

15.

Exploded View

Orlando

S/t

Sacred Bones

 

16.

Virginia Wing

ESP Online

Forward Constant Motion

Fire

 

17.

Wolf People

Kingfisher

Ruins

Jagjaguwar

 

18.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Government beard

Third World Pyramid

A Recordings

 

19.

Scott & Charlene´s Wedding

Maureen

Mid Thirties Singles Scene

Fire

 

20.

Honeyblood

Babes never die

Babes never die

Fat Cat

 
           