Das Musikmagazin am Freitag.

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 07. Oktober 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

the handsome family - unseen
the handsome family - unseen
Interpret

Album

Titel

Blossoms

Blossoms

Blow

Blossoms

Blossoms

Blown Rose

Dool

Oweynagat

Oweynagat

The Handsome Family

Unseen

Gold

The Handsome Family

Unseen

Tina Tina

Pixies

Head Carrier

Head Carrier

Pixies

Head Carrier

Might As Well Be Gone

Pixies

Head Carrier

All I Think About Now

IAMX

Everything Is Burning

North Star (Mr. Kitty Remix)

Warpaint

Heads Up

New Song

Warpaint

Heads Up

So Good

Warpaint

Heads Up

Don't Wanna