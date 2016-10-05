Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 07. Oktober 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Blossoms
|
Blossoms
|
Blow
|
Blossoms
|
Blossoms
|
Blown Rose
|
Dool
|
Oweynagat
|
Oweynagat
|
The Handsome Family
|
Unseen
|
Gold
|
The Handsome Family
|
Unseen
|
Tina Tina
|
Pixies
|
Head Carrier
|
Head Carrier
|
Pixies
|
Head Carrier
|
Might As Well Be Gone
|
Pixies
|
Head Carrier
|
All I Think About Now
|
IAMX
|
Everything Is Burning
|
North Star (Mr. Kitty Remix)
|
Warpaint
|
Heads Up
|
New Song
|
Warpaint
|
Heads Up
|
So Good
|
Warpaint
|
Heads Up
|
Don't Wanna
Das Musikmagazin am Freitag.